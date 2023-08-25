How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

As Herman Edwards famously quipped, "You play to win the game." While the results are less important during the preseason, fans, players and coaches alike still want to be on the right side of .500. Unfortunately for those in Los Angeles and Denver, neither the Rams nor the Broncos have done that so far.

Entering Preseason Week 3, both teams sit at 0-2. That will change this weekend, though, as the two winless clubs face off in Colorado.

So, what's there to know about that matchup besides both teams' disappointing records? Let's check it out.

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 12 in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty

How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos

When you consider that the Rams and Broncos are both coming off disappointing seasons, you might not expect the league to throw its full promotional weight behind the game. This weekend's action, however, will be nationally televised.

Those in the Los Angeles market can catch the action on KABC-7; partner networks around California, plus Alaska, Hawaii and select markets in Utah and Nevada will also air the game. In Denver, Broncos fans can tune into 9 News.

Outside of those areas, the game will air on the NFL Network. And if you're looking for a bit more flexibility, various streaming services, including NFL+, will also carry the contest.

No matter how you're watching, though, things will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, from Denver.

Just Win, Baby

There are plenty of players trying to prove a point—whether that means making the final roster or earning a bit more playing time—on both rosters.

Stetson Bennett, for example, will need to show whether his first or second preseason outing is indicative of his skillset. For the Broncos, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. will want to stake his claim to the touches that ordinarily belong to an injured Jerry Jeudy.

Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy.



Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. has an opportunity for the #Broncos -- source tells #PFN365's @caplannfl that Mims is “... fearless and can make contested catches at our level.”



Caplan News & Rumors ➡️ https://t.co/dXREMHSkNGpic.twitter.com/sqwYFAbu8F — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 25, 2023

While those efforts, not to mention the other battles going around on the gridiron will be interesting, there's a more macro-level thing to watch: how the coaches approach the game in pursuit of a victory.

Besides the fact that everyone wants to win football games, there's a bit more at play. The Rams are a young team, and youth breeds enthusiasm. Few things crush excitement, though, like defeat-after-defeat. Preseason games might not matter, but it's safe to assume that head coach Sean McVay wants his squad to head into the regular season on a high note. And losing another game by a double-digit margin is not a high note.

A victory suggests progress, optimism, and something to build upon. Another defeat simply makes the real games seem that much scarier.

On the opposite sideline, the Broncos are trying to turn the page on a disappointing 2022. Head coach Sean Payton may have a good resume and talk a big game, but results are ultimately what matter. If the losses start to pile up, a narrative will form that nothing has changed.

Sean Payton said he’ll be pissed if the Broncos don’t make the playoffs this year. Javonte Williams loves that mentality and that his coach has that level of confidence after last season.



“That just shows you how much he believes in the team” pic.twitter.com/d8DxeQuTqj — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 27, 2023

And, remember, Payton said that he has his eyes set on the playoffs. If you expect to survive the AFC gauntlet, there's no room for a slow start.

With those realities in mind, it will be interesting to see how hard both coaches push on Saturday night. How do they strike the balance between protecting their stars, giving fringe players the required reps, and getting off the snide?

Betting Line, Over/Under for Rams vs. Broncos

While their identical 0-2 records would suggest that the Rams and the Broncos are evenly matched, the oddsmakers have still determined a betting favorite. And, in this case, Denver gets the nod.

As of Friday, August 25, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the AFC West club as a 5.5-point favorite. The Over/Under line is also pegged at 36.5 points.