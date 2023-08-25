Sports

How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

By
Sports NFL Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Football

As Herman Edwards famously quipped, "You play to win the game." While the results are less important during the preseason, fans, players and coaches alike still want to be on the right side of .500. Unfortunately for those in Los Angeles and Denver, neither the Rams nor the Broncos have done that so far.

Entering Preseason Week 3, both teams sit at 0-2. That will change this weekend, though, as the two winless clubs face off in Colorado.

So, what's there to know about that matchup besides both teams' disappointing records? Let's check it out.

Watch Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Game
Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 12 in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty

How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos

When you consider that the Rams and Broncos are both coming off disappointing seasons, you might not expect the league to throw its full promotional weight behind the game. This weekend's action, however, will be nationally televised.

Those in the Los Angeles market can catch the action on KABC-7; partner networks around California, plus Alaska, Hawaii and select markets in Utah and Nevada will also air the game. In Denver, Broncos fans can tune into 9 News.

Outside of those areas, the game will air on the NFL Network. And if you're looking for a bit more flexibility, various streaming services, including NFL+, will also carry the contest.

No matter how you're watching, though, things will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, from Denver.

Just Win, Baby

There are plenty of players trying to prove a point—whether that means making the final roster or earning a bit more playing time—on both rosters.

Stetson Bennett, for example, will need to show whether his first or second preseason outing is indicative of his skillset. For the Broncos, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. will want to stake his claim to the touches that ordinarily belong to an injured Jerry Jeudy.

While those efforts, not to mention the other battles going around on the gridiron will be interesting, there's a more macro-level thing to watch: how the coaches approach the game in pursuit of a victory.

Besides the fact that everyone wants to win football games, there's a bit more at play. The Rams are a young team, and youth breeds enthusiasm. Few things crush excitement, though, like defeat-after-defeat. Preseason games might not matter, but it's safe to assume that head coach Sean McVay wants his squad to head into the regular season on a high note. And losing another game by a double-digit margin is not a high note.

A victory suggests progress, optimism, and something to build upon. Another defeat simply makes the real games seem that much scarier.

On the opposite sideline, the Broncos are trying to turn the page on a disappointing 2022. Head coach Sean Payton may have a good resume and talk a big game, but results are ultimately what matter. If the losses start to pile up, a narrative will form that nothing has changed.

And, remember, Payton said that he has his eyes set on the playoffs. If you expect to survive the AFC gauntlet, there's no room for a slow start.

With those realities in mind, it will be interesting to see how hard both coaches push on Saturday night. How do they strike the balance between protecting their stars, giving fringe players the required reps, and getting off the snide?

Betting Line, Over/Under for Rams vs. Broncos

While their identical 0-2 records would suggest that the Rams and the Broncos are evenly matched, the oddsmakers have still determined a betting favorite. And, in this case, Denver gets the nod.

As of Friday, August 25, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the AFC West club as a 5.5-point favorite. The Over/Under line is also pegged at 36.5 points.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC