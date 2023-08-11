How to Watch Rams vs. Chargers preseason game

Football begins in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Saturday when the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams play in their first game of the 2023 preseason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters to expect more starters playing in preseason games than previous seasons as the team tries to rebound from a 5-12 record. Couple that with more than 30 rookies to evaluate, and fans should see some new faces Saturday.

"It's going to be very different than what you guys are accustomed to," McVay said via Rams Wire. "We haven't decided exactly, but we've got to get guys ready to go. Many players on this team haven't had an opportunity to even really suit up or play real tackle football....So it's going to be a very different approach now."

McVay also quickly reminded reporters that there are limits to how far the approach should change for a team that won a Super Bowl less than two years ago. So expect to see anyone other than starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp playing in the game against the Chargers.

Stetson Bennett of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Michael Owens/Getty

The Chargers recently signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a big-money contract extension, signaling the franchise's belief in him. It wouldn't be wise to expect to see him or most starters for head coach Brandon Staley's squad.

It's easy to decry this contest's lack of star power until you remember several athletes are playing for their careers. Let's get into how to watch the game, betting odds and more.

TV Channel, streaming options

The Chargers play the Rams at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NFL Network will air the game live for the national audience. Rams fans looking for a team-centered broadcast can watch on KABC-7. Chargers fans can tune into K-CBS.

Several streaming options include NFL+, fuboTV, ESPN+, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Rams, Chargers rookies to watch

Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan gets a chance to create new memories at SoFi Stadium since he'll get to play for at least a quarter for the Chargers.

It'll be his first action since his squad got annihilated by Georgia in college football's national championship game. Duggan will also reunite with former Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who plays for the Rams.

Bennett can surpass veteran Brett Rypien for the No. 2 QB spot behind Herbert if he continues to show command of the offense and the poise to handle adversity.

Betting odds for Chargers vs. Rams

On several Las Vegas sportsbooks, the Rams are a 2.5-point favorite as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is 33.5.