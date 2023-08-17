How to Watch Rams vs. Raiders NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell is looking to build on his 141 yards on 15-of-18 passing output in last week's Raiders 34-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers when the Raiders (1-0) venture to SoFi Stadium for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

O'Connell played mostly against second-stringers from the 49ers, but he showed lots of promise and poise. O'Connell will unlikely surpass Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter for the Raiders, but there is a possibility he can solidify himself on a roster that includes veteran QB Brian Hoyer.

Rams head coach Sean McVay lauded Rams rookie defensive lineman Kobie Taylor after Wednesday's joint practice between the Rams and Raiders.

Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders tackles Ben Skowronek #18 of the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The teams square off in a preseason game on Saturday. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

"With Kobie, I thought he did a really good job as the game went on," McVay told reporters about the Wake Forest third-round draft pick's performance in last week's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He only got 20 snaps, but he's a guy that plays with the relentless motor and effort, understands the techniques and the fundamentals that [defensive line coach] Eric Henderson and [assistant defensive line coach] AC Carter are teaching and think he's only going to get better."

Don't expect to see a lot of Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and other starters, since McVay typically doesn't play his starters more than necessary in preseason games.

Stetson Bennett completed 17 of 29 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions, last week in the loss against the Chargers. Bennett getting drafted by the Rams at the 128th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft came with mixed reviews from fans and experts.

The two-time national champion quarterback with the University of Georgia isn't ready to push fellow former Dawg, Stafford, out of the starting role but could push past veteran Brett Rypien to become the second-string signal-caller.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and several other starters will likely see minimal playing time, if any, for the Raiders.

Both teams have several position battles to sort out, as many players will be fighting for their football lives, which is worthwhile viewing.

TV Channels for Rams vs. Raiders

There isn't a national broadcast for Saturday's 9 p.m. ET game hosted by the Raiders. Fans outside the Las Vegas and Los Angeles markets can stream the contest on NFL+. Las Vegas locals can watch the game on FOX 5 Las Vegas and listen on KOMP 92.3 FM. L.A. residents can watch on ABC7 | Rams Mobile App and listen on ESPN LA 710 AM | KWKW 1330.

Rams-Raiders Betting Odds

Betting preseason football can be fun if it's within the context of remembering teams tend to rest starters with a focus on keeping contributors healthy for the regular season.

Those inclined to bet can find several sports books willing to accept wagers. As of Thursday afternoon, MGM Sportsbook had the Raiders as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 39 points.

Wagering $100 on the Raiders at -170 to win on the money line could net $58.45 in winnings. Taking the Rams at +145 would bring in $145 for bettors if the Rams get the victory.