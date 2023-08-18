How to Watch Ravens vs. Commanders Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The Washington Commanders have named their starting quarterback for the 2023 season ahead of their second preseason game.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera named second-year QB Sam Howell as the team's Week 1 starter on Friday. This marks the sixth Week 1 starting quarterback for Washington in as many seasons. Howell beat out veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who started 48 games over the first seven years of his NFL career.

Earlier in the week, Rivera declined to name Howell the starter, saying he needed more time to discuss the situation with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and other members of the coaching staff. Rivera made his mind up by Friday morning.

"Sam's our guy," Rivera said to reporters. "I'm very confident and comfortable saying he's our starter."

Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 8 in Landover, Maryland. The Washington Commanders have named their starting quarterback for the 2023 season ahead of their second preseason game. Rob Carr/Getty

Howell started in Washington's first preseason game—a 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns—and completed nine of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. The 2022 fifth-round pick's first game as the official starter will come Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens won their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-19. The win extended Baltimore's preseason winning streak to 25 games.

TV, Streaming Options for Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens face off against the Commanders at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The game will air nationally on ESPN and can be streamed on multiple platforms, including NFL+.

Ravens Add Veteran Defensive Lineman

Baltimore added some defensive help by signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Friday.

The former No. 1 overall pick signed a one-year deal worth a maximum of $6 million, according to ESPN. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering his 10th season in the NFL. Clowney played the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and has tallied 43 sacks and 90 tackles for loss over his professional career.

"When I came for the visit, it felt like it was an easy transition for me to fit in around here," Clowney said on the Ravens' website. "It was pretty smooth for me and I kind of enjoyed it when I came. I was like, 'I think I can see myself playing in Baltimore and being a part of the organization.' Whatever it is that I can fit in and help, that's what I'm trying to do. I think they've got a great team, a great chance to win, and I just want to be a part of it."

Betting Line, Over/under for Ravens-Commanders

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as a 1.0-point favorite over the Commanders as of Friday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 38.5.