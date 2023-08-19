How to Watch Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Weather could become a complicating factor as the New Orleans Saints (1-0) head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in NFL preseason action.

Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean, is forecast to downgrade significantly. Still, high winds and massive rainfall are expected in some normally very dry areas of the country. And as always with hurricanes, situations can change quickly.

With no other games on Sunday, the NFL may adjust the time or date of the game. It's also possible that the exhibition match could be cancelled all together. On Saturday morning, Sports Illustrated's Bob Rose called on the league to cancel the game.

Obviously, in times like this sports should take a back-burner to the safety of all involved, including fans. Assuming the two teams take the field, there will be plenty to be excited about. Both teams are heading into the season with hopes of a playoff year. DraftKings has the over/under for both squads wins this season at 9.5. A slight over-performance likely means a playoff birth.

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13 in New Orleans. Weather could become a complicating factor as the Saints (1-0) head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in NFL preseason action. Chris Graythen/Getty

Complicating matters further are reports that Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was taken into custody Friday night in Los Angeles. On Saturday morning, the team released a statement saying Graham experienced a medical episode and became disoriented. After testing and medical supervision, Graham was released on Saturday and is back with the team.

On the field, Saints fans might have seen signs of hope in the team's first preseason game last week. It may have been one drive, and it may have been against a Kansas City defensive missing its best player, but Derek Carr's squad looked strong on their 12 play, 80 yard touchdown drive in week 1. Another good performance by the first team offense could ease some of the worry for a team missing suspended Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

TV, Streaming Options for Saints vs. Chargers

Weather permitting, the Saints and Chargers kick off at 7 p.m. ET on August 20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans can catch the game on NFL Network, with a variety of streaming options including NFL+.

Saints-Chargers Betting Odds

Betting on the NFL always comes with a warning label. Betting on NFL exhibition games comes with a bright, flashing red warning sign. Game results can be unpredictable as teams evaluate personnel, procedures and schemes.

And yet, sportsbooks are still taking action on the games. DraftKings projects the visiting Saints as a 3.5 point favorite with the over/under at 37.5 as of Saturday afternoon. Bettors tend to agree with the assessment, with 60 percent of bets going in favor of New Orleans.