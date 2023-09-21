How to Watch Saints vs. Packers Week 3 Game: TV, Betting Info

The Green Bay Packers came up just short of making their Week 3 matchup this Sunday with the New Orleans Saints a battle of 2-0 teams.

The Atlanta Falcons kicked a go-ahead field goal with 57 seconds remaining in their eventual Week 2 win over the Packers. The Packers led 24-12 entering the fourth quarter but failed to gain a first down over their final three drives of the game, which ended in a 25-24 loss. Atlanta improved to 2-0 with the win and is atop the NFC South with the undefeated Saints.

New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers, 20-17, last weekend for its second win of the 2023 season. The Saints have won their first two games by a combined 4 points. New Orleans has scored just 12 points on four field goals in the first halves of games through two weeks, but it has fared much better after halftime. Quarterback Derek Carr, in his first season with the franchise, has led all three of the Saints' touchdown drives this season in the second halves of games.

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of September 18's game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Saints face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

"We make good corrections," Carr told reporters Wednesday, according to the team's website. "I hate saying it because you want to be so on it, like we have been in the last two second halves, all the time. But we've made good corrections and just self-critiquing at halftime."

The Saints will aim to get off to a quicker start in their Week 3 game against the Packers. Here's what fans need to know ahead of this NFC matchup.

TV Channel, Streaming Information for Saints vs. Packers

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Green Bay's Lambeau Field. The game will air on Fox for fans in both markets. Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma (analyst) will be on the call.

Fans can stream the game through NFL+, Fubo or the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Jamaal Williams Needs 'Some Time' to Recover

Saints running back Jamaal Williams left the team's Monday Night Football win earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Head coach Dennis Allen said at his Tuesday press conference that Williams will miss "some time" with the injury, but he did not provide a specific timeline.

Williams has yet to participate in practice this week but has not been ruled out for Week 3 as of Thursday afternoon. New Orleans' five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara has one week left on his three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. So if Williams can't play Sunday, the Saints will turn to backups in the backfield. Third-round pick Kendre Miller missed the first two games of the season with his own hamstring injury but was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

The rookie is the only running back other than Williams currently on the Saints' roster.

New Orleans will likely sign running back Tony Jones to its 53-man roster. Jones has been elevated from the practice squad the past two weeks and scored twice Monday night after Williams left the game. Utility player Taysom Hill could also factor into the game plan more, considering the depleted backfield. Hill leads the Saints with 79 rushing yards this season.

Jordan Love 'Aggressive' Early in Starting Tenure

This is Jordan Love's first season starting at quarterback for the Packers after spending three seasons backing up Aaron Rodgers. But the former first-round pick hasn't been afraid to take some shots early in his tenure as Green Bay's top QB.

A league-high 25 percent of Love's passing attempts have been deemed "aggressive" through two weeks, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Throws are considered aggressive if they are thrown into tight coverage, which is when a defender is within one yard or less of the receiver at the time of the completion or incompletion.

Love has thrown for 396 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions through two games.

The Packers are hoping to have some of the offensive weapons around Love back for their Week 3 game. Running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Christian Watson did not play last week because of various injuries. The status of all three players for Week 3 is unspecified on the team's injury report as of Thursday afternoon.

Watson has not played at all this season. The second-year pro caught seven touchdowns and averaged 14.9 yards per reception as a rookie, and he could provide the Packers with a big-play threat if he can play against the Saints.

Betting Odds, Over/Under for Saints-Packers

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite over the Saints, according to a bet available Thursday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 42.5 points.