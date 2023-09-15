How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers NFL Week 2: Streaming, Betting Info

There are signs of life in New Orleans. Now it's time for the Saints to take the show on the road to Carolina in NFL Week 2 action.

Despite playing without five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, Derek Carr and company pushed through to a 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Carr stepped up in his regular season Saints debut to fill the offensive void left by Kamara, delivering more than 300 yards of offense through the air. The defense steeled themselves against the Titans late in the game, making two big third-down stops in the fourth quarter to force field goals instead of touchdowns.

The path is rarely smooth for rookie quarterbacks, and that proved to be the case for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. In his regular season debut, the 2023 first overall draft pick compiled less than 150 yards through the air despite 20 completed passes on 38 attempts.

The math there isn't great. With an average of less than four yards per attempt, it was hard for the Panthers to generate much rhythm on offense. ESPN's David Newton points out that over the past five seasons, teams without a completion of at least 15 yards are just 5-9. Young's longest was just 14 yards.

Add to that two interceptions, and it was a rocky start for the 2021 Heisman winner.

Can Young and the Panthers find their way and secure a win? Or will Saints go 2-0 for the first time since 2013? We'll have to find out on Monday Night Football.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10 in Atlanta. Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

It's a Monday night double-header this week, with the Saints and Panthers kicking off at 7:15 p.m. ET in Charlotte, North Carolina, followed an hour later by the Cleveland Browns visiting the Pittsburg Steelers.

ESPN will carry the NFC matchup while ABC will air the action from Pittsburgh.

Injury Report for Saints and Panthers

Both teams are heading into Monday's game from a relatively healthy space with just eight players on the injury report between the two squads.

Panthers starting cornerback Jaycee Horn was the only player that didn't participate at all in Thursday's practice session. Horn went down with a hamstring injury in last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN currently lists his status for Monday's game as doubtful.

Two more Panthers, WR DJ Chark and OT Taylor Moton, were limited participants in Thursday and Friday's practice.

Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk and TE Jimmy Graham were limited in practice for rest/non-injury reasons. TE Juwan Johnson, RB Kendre Miller and DB J.T. Gray were also limited in practice due to injuries.

Betting Info for Saints at Panthers

As of Friday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook favors New Orleans by 3 points on the road. The over/under is set at 40 points as of this writing, one of the lower totals on the Week 2 slate.

Bettors tend to agree, placing 84 percent of the wagers on DraftKings in favor of the Saints.

