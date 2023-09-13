How To Watch Seahawks vs. Lions Week 2 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell laid down the gauntlet for fans to get rowdy on Sunday when his squad hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions (1-0) enter the contest against the Seahawks (0-1) on the heels of a Week 1 21-20 win against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. Detroit overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions, and Campbell wants to utilize that momentum to score a victory at Ford Field.

Campbell wants the Lions fans to lean into the excitement of a team seeking to make a deep playoff run.

"I know what Arrowhead is, and it was loud. I expect it to be louder than that, I really do," Campbell told reporters after Monday's practice. "Our fans are going to be going crazy this weekend, I just know our fans. It'll be to the point where you can't hear yourself think—for them, anyway."

Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline prior to at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Here's how to watch the Seahawks vs. Lions. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last season, the Lions bounced back from a 1-6 start to finish with a 9-8 record in Campbell's second season as head coach.

The Seahawks had an identical record but made the playoffs last season with Geno Smith at quarterback. He led the Seahawks to a 48-45 Week 4 victory against the Lions, which was one of the reasons the Seahawks made the playoffs while the Lions didn't with an identical 9-8 regular season record.

Smith had a renaissance last year but struggled in last week's loss against the Rams. He threw for 115 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

After the game, he expressed displeasure to reporters with his performance and how it impacted the team.

"We just didn't execute," Smith told reporters after the game. "It looked like the Rams played harder. I'll be the first to say that, as always, put that on me. It's my job to make sure that we're always prepared, we're always competing, and I just feel like we didn't do that to the best of our ability in the second half."

It's only Week 2 so there's no need for the Lions to start booking travel to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl quite yet nor is there a reason for the Seahawks to punt on the season. However, as evidenced by last season, this contest could have playoff implications.

How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the action.

Betting info for Lions vs. Seahawks

As of Wednesday afternoon, BetMGM has the Lions as a 5.5-point favorite against the Seahawks. The over/under is 47 points. A $100 moneyline bet on the Seahawks to win would pay $295 on +195 odds on a winning ticket.