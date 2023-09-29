How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants 'Monday Night Football': TV, Betting Info

On the heels of a 37-27 victory against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks will seek to keep their winning ways going in a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

One of the memorable moments from the game against the Panthers was Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith finding rookie receiver Jake Bobo for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Bobo is becoming a fan favorite in Seattle because of the work ethic he's shown after making the team as an undrafted free agent. Smith appreciates how hard Bobo works and how it's paying off in games.

"That was awesome," Smith said last Sunday about the touchdown. "So happy for Jake, just all his hard work and how he's prepared. Since the day he got here, he's done his thing, and so we were trying to get him the ball in these first three games, and he stuck with it, kept preparing and it's just great to see a guy working so hard to get that. He's very deserving of that."

Despite somewhat unremarkable numbers, Smith's performance and leadership have kept the Seahawks (2-1) in football games. The team ranks sixth in points scored through three weeks and has a point differential of negative one.

After a 10-day layoff following their September 2 Thursday Night Football loss against the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants (1-2) return to prime time trying to keep pace in the competitive NFC East.

One of the primary concerns for Giants head coach Brian Daboll is how the team plays in the first half. The Giants have been outscored 63-6 in three games and have yet to score a first-half touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks is introduced to the crowd before last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Seattle. The Seahawks will face the New York Giants this Monday. Christopher Mast/Getty Images

"It's something you talk about, whether during the season or the offseason," Daboll told reporters during his weekly press conference. "It is undoubtedly a point of emphasis. We've got to do a good job of putting them in good positions, and we've got to go out there and execute.

"Whether that's third downs early on or negative plays on both sides, we have to do a good job controlling the game on early downs, so we get some advantage on whether we skip third downs or have shorter third downs," he said.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants

On Monday, the Giants will host the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 ET. On ESPN, Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman will call the action, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines. The game will be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Betting Info for Seahawks vs. Giants

The Seahawks are a 1.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to Friday's odds on BetMGM Sportsbook. The over/under is 47.5 points. The Giants are +120 on the money line with a $100 bet, cashing out $220 for an upset.

Uncommon Knowledge

About the writer


Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

Languages: English

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
