Geno Smith is seeking to prove his breakout season as a starting quarterback that led to the Seattle Seahawks making the playoffs with a 9-8 record last season wasn't a fluke. He'll get to write another new chapter in his career journey Sunday when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 action.

Smith threw 30 touchdowns and had over 4,000 passing yards after spending the previous seven seasons as a backup for multiple teams. He got the opportunity after Russell Wilson left the Seahawks in a trade to become the quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Smith won the Comeback Player of the Year last season. The 33-year-old is confident that he can take another step forward.

Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/Getty Images

"I just believe in my ability," Smith told reporters. "I believe that with the guys around me, with our coaches, I think the future's very bright for us. I've gotten more experienced and developed more. So, just everything. Everything has improved and is going to continue to improve. I take that approach every day and look forward to every new situation and learning experience. I want to get better."

While the Seahawks elevated last season, the Rams reeled into a losing record a year after winning the 2022 Super Bowl. Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford must find options to replace the production from wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's injured. Look for receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell to get some extra targets.

Atwell is entering his third season. McVay told reporters during training camp that the 2021 second-round pick could be ready to evolve in the offense.

"Tutu Atwell is a guy that's really done an excellent job," McVay told reporters. "He's super smart. Obviously, he's well known for his speed, but he's really done a great job in this offseason and it showed up today of really establishing himself, playing with aggressive hands, understanding the nuances of how we want to work edges and separate where he fits within the concepts."

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

The Seahawks host the Rams at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fox will air the contest with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) on the call.

Injury Report

Rams QB Stetson Bennett (Right Shoulder) and WR Cooper Kupp (Hamstring) are out.

Seahawks LB Derick Hall (Shoulder), DE Mike Morris (Shoulder), LB Darrell Taylor (Shoulder) and CB Devon Witherspoon (Hamstring) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice. RB Kenny McIntosh (Knee/Hamstring) and S Jamal Adams (Knee) didn't participate in training Wednesday.

Betting Info Rams vs. Seahawks

Fans might want to shop this line before betting. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite, but other oddsmakers have them favored by as much 5.5. This line could move a bit leading up to kickoff. The over/under is 46 points.