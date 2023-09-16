How To Watch Steelers vs. Browns Week 2 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

The Cleveland Browns have a chance at doing something they haven't done since 1993: win the season's first two games. With the bright lights of Monday Night Football shining down, the Browns will try to go 2-0 as they take on their archnemesis Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup.

Last week, the Browns defeated defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals 24-3, with Deshaun Watson throwing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb went over 100 rushing yards and the Browns pounded the Bengals with over 200 yards on the ground.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the team's 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. Here's how to watch the Browns vs Steelers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had two interceptions and one touchdown in the 30-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He also took five sacks, which doesn't bode well for the Steelers going up against a defensive line led by Myles Garrett.

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium. ABC will air the game with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will call the action from the booth, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines.

Injury Report

Browns: Guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, linebacker Anthony Walker, and defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice on Thursday for non-injury-related rest, according to the Browns team website. Since the game is on Monday, each player may be a full participant for Saturday's practice, indicating they'll be set for the game against the Steelers.

Defensive end Shelby Harris (Achilles), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (hamstring), defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) didn't practice during Thursday's session. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills was a limited participant.

Steelers: Wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 1 loss against the 49ers. He didn't practice Thursday and could miss some games while recovering from the injury. Running back Anthony McFarland (knee) also didn't practice.

Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), guard James Daniels (ankle), tight end Pat Freiermuth (chest), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) were limited participants for Thursday's practice. Of those Ogunjobi did not practice on Friday, and Freiermuth returned to full practice.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward doesn't show up on the injury report because he's on the Injured Reserve list. Heyward had surgery on his groin Thursday, according to reports.

Betting info for Steelers vs. Browns

BetMGM has the Browns favored by 2.5 points in a road game against the Steelers. The 38.5 over/under for the game is one of the lowest on the board this week. A moneyline bet of $100 in favor of the Steelers would net $215 on a winning ticket with +115 odds on a Pittsburgh victory.