Seeking consistency at quarterback is a theme for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they approach Friday's preseason-opening NFL game.

Kenny Pickett, who is in his second year as the Steelers' starting quarterback, survived several ups and downs during his rookie year in which he replaced two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger.

Pickett went 7-5 in 12 starts last season. He threw for 2,404 and had seven touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Pickett will have a solid receiving corps led by Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson to help him evolve under Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass during minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 13, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Mayfield will start the first preseason game for the Bucs as they look to move on after Tom Brady retired. Julio Aguilar/Getty

Najee Harris rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and seems primed for more success with Pickett.

Veteran Baker Mayfield will start the first preseason game for the Bucs as they look to move on after Tom Brady retired.

Mayfield began his career with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 when the team picked him with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Mayfield went 2-5 against the Steelers as a starter in regular-season games and was 31-38 as the starting quarterback in 59 career contests.

Starters usually play little in the first preseason game, as the third game is the traditional dress rehearsal for the regular season. However, Mayfield could play longer than usual since he is in a position battle with Kyle Trask, who gets the starting nod in the Bucs' next preseason game.

TV Channel, streaming options

The Steelers play the Bucs on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Fans in the Pittsburgh market can watch the game on KDKA-TV or listen on 102.5 WDVE.

Locals in Tampa can watch on WFLA or listen on WXTB. Streaming options are available at fuboTV, Hulu and other digital platforms.

Steelers and Bucs rookies to watch

Joey Porter Jr. is a talented defensive back with a chance to be a day-one starter. He worked as a Steelers ball boy during training camp while his father was a player and later on Tomlin's staff. Playing for the Steelers is a full-circle moment for the Penn State alum.

Calijah Kancey had 14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss for the University of Pittsburgh Panthers last season before the Bucs made him a first-round draft pick.

Betting odds for Steelers vs. Bucs

Caesars has the Bucs as 1.5-point favorites as of Thursday morning. The over/under for the game is listed as 39.5 points.