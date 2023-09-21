How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to bounce back from a rough outing in last week's 38-10 beatdown by the Buffalo Bills when his squad hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Garoppolo threw two interceptions to one touchdown with 185 passing yards in the loss. He told reporters this week that he wants to reduce the "self-inflicted" errors during practice leading up to the contest.

"It starts with me," Garoppolo told reporters after Sunday's game. "I made way too many mistakes—physical, mental, all of it. We couldn't get into a rhythm. To beat a good team like that at their place, you've got to play a lot better than that."

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo aims to rebound from a rough Week 2 when his team hosts the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, despite a 71-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver George Pickens in Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football game win against Cleveland, also has errors to correct.

Pickett has thrown three interceptions and just two touchdowns this season. But Pittsburgh's offensive woes aren't all on Pickett. The Steelers have just two offensive touchdowns in their first two games. Pittsburgh is last in the league in rushing yards and total yards.

The Steelers have find to find ways to take pressure off the second-year quarterback.

"We've got to play fast and loose and get back to those things we're doing. We've got the players to do it," Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Thursday during his weekly press conference. "We feel like we're in the right spot. I think our coaches are awesome, and we're working really hard. We just have to find it. And until we do that, there's no magic thing to say."

Both teams are 1-1 and oddsmakers believe it'll be a tight contest.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders

The Raiders will host the Steelers for a Week 3 game at Allegiant Stadium. NBC will air the Sunday Night Football matchup with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sidelines) calling the action for the 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Injury Report

Steelers

On Monday, the Steelers put receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) on the Injured Reserve list, which means each player will miss at least the next four games.

CB Patrick Peterson (non-injury related rest), S Damontae Kazee (calf), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), LB Markus Golden (knee), G Isaac Seumalo (non-injury related rest), TE Darnell Washington (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (concussion) participated fully in Wednesday's practice.

CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring), LB Divine Deablo (rib), S Marcus Epps (quad), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DT Bilal Nichols (hamstring/hand) were limited participants on Wednesday.

S Chris Smith II (illness) and DE Tyree Wilson (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.

Betting Info for Steelers vs. Raiders

BetMGM, as of Thursday, favors the Raiders by 2.5 points at home against the Steelers. The over/under is 43 points. Taking the Steelers at +120 on the money line would cash out $220 if Pittsburgh pulls off the upset.