How to Watch Texans vs. Falcons Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

After Week 2, some in the NFL media were ready to call off the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson had been brilliant, collecting 255 all-purpose yards and scoring once on the ground. Sportsbooks were listing him as the overwhelming favorite, and Falcons fans had reason to hope that a 2-0 start might lead to the playoffs.

But in Week 3, Robinson was stifled by the Lions defense, limited to just 60 yards of offense. And while he posted more than 100 yards on the ground again last week, the rookie is yet to find the end zone again. Two losses later, Atlanta sits a game behind division-leader Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile in Houston, quarterback C.J. Stroud has quietly put together a very impressive first four games. On the one hand, he's been incredibly productive with 1,212 yards so far, which puts him on pace to obliterate the rookie passing yards record held by Andrew Luck. On the other, he's taking care of the football. He's yet to throw an interception (Luck had five by this point) and he hasn't taken a sack in the last two games despite some impressive defenders.

And after a slow start, the impressive stats have led to wins in the last two weeks for a team that was expected to be one of the worst in the league. With the entire AFC South sitting at 2-2, Houston is as much a factor as anyone.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Logan Riely/Getty Images

Whichever team comes out on top, the two rookies will certainly make the game one to watch.

How to Watch Texans vs. Falcons

It's a fairly limited broadcast area for this game, which will air on FOX at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, October 8. Brandon Gaudin and Mark Schlereth will be on the call.

Those outside of the areas surrounding Houston and Atlanta may need to turn to a streaming option. The game will also be available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Falcons Injury Report

Well, there isn't one.

Not because the team didn't submit one, though. All players were full participants in practice Wednesday. The team website notes it's the first occurrence of a full team practice this season.

Texans Injury Report

Houston was not quite so lucky, listing 13 players on the report. But things might not be quite as dire as that number sounds.

Five players were listed as having ailments but participated fully in Wednesday's practice. Two of the three players that sat out entirely Wednesday were taking a rest day. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins' abdomen injury kept him out of practice as well.

The five remaining players were limited in practice, one of which was on rest. Three offensive linemen, Josh Jones (hand), Shaq Mason (ankle) and Laremy Tunsil (knee), saw limited action.

Starting running back Dameon Pierce was also limited by a knee injury. Pierce saw a heavy workload in Week 4, with 25 touches for over 100 yards. Fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on his participation going forward this week.

Betting Odds for Texans and Falcons

The home team gets a slight edge here with DraftKings listing the Falcons as a two-point favorite and the over/under at 41 on Thursday morning. Bettors are not so sure. More than three-quarters of the action on DraftKings is in favor of Houston.

