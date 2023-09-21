The Houston Texans (0-2) only won three games in their 2022 campaign. All three were against division opponents on the road.

Sunday, they'll hope to continue that trend as they head to Duval County Florida to take on the Jaguars (1-1).

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence will be on center stage. Stroud, coming off of a shoulder injury, looks to follow his big performance last week. With nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns, the rookie looked like the kind of player worth the second-overall pick. The Texans' signal-caller is still looking for his first win in an NFL uniform.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is introduced prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Field on September 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's how to watch the Jaguars vs. Texans in Week 3. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Lawrence, meanwhile, will try to get the Jags headed back in the right direction. After a tough home loss to the defending Super Bowl champions, Jacksonville will need to find an offensive rhythm that alluded them against Kansas City. With the Colts and Titans both at 1-1, a win will be important to keep pace.

Oddsmakers don't expect this one to be close, but it should be a fun one to watch.

TV, streaming info for Texans vs. Jaguars

The AFC South teams are on FOX's early slate this week with Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Most areas outside of South Texas and Duval County will be showing other games, so out-of-market fans may want to stream the game through NFL+, Fubo or the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Jaguars injury report

Two players didn't practice on Thursday as the Jags prepared for Sunday's game.

Both WR Zay Jones (knee) and S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) sat out for a second straight day. LB Josh Allen and S Andrew Winguard were limited participants again Thursday as they deal with shoulder injuries.

Starting right guard Brandon Scherff was back to full participation after not practicing Wednesday due to a non-injury-related matter. Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi was also back in practice Thursday but still limited due to a shoulder injury.

Texans injury report

The Texans listed 11 players on Wednesday's injury report, but by Thursday had upgraded seven players from limited participants to full participants.

C.J. Stroud is the big name in that group. After being limited in practice Wednesday with a right shoulder injury, he told the Houston Chronicle that feels "almost 100 percent." Thursday, he was back to full participation in the Texans' practice session.

Starters Denzel Perryman (MLB, hand/wrist), Jalen Pitre (S, chest) and reserve Tavierre Thomas (CB, hand) all sat out Wednesday and Thursday's practice session. OT Laremy Tunsil was a limited participant for a section straight day due to a knee injury.

Unfortunately, Wednesday's practice session added a new name to the list for a familiar reason. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. suffered a hamstring injury and could miss significant time. Stingley, the 2022 third-overall draft pick, injured his hamstring in Week 10 of his rookie campaign and missed the rest of the season.

Who's favored in the Texans vs. Jaguars?

The Jags currently have the 10th-best odds in the league to win it all on a variety of sportsbooks. The Texans, meanwhile, can thank Arizona for keeping them out of the very bottom. No surprise Jacksonville is the big home favorite here with a 9-point spread. The over/under is set at 44.