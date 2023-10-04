How To Watch No. 3 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma Red River Rivalry

As the calendar flips to October, the games become more consequential as teams attempt to march toward the College Football Playoff. There won't be a more impactful Week 6 game than the 119th renewal of the Red River Rivalry between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma.

Last season, the Longhorns blasted the Sooners 49-0 during Brent Venables' first year as Oklahoma's head coach. It was the first series win Longhorn Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, who is now 1-1 against the Sooners.

Sarkisian expects a much more challenging ride in this week's contest between undefeated opponents.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Here's how to watch the Longhorns vs. Sooners. Tim Warner/Getty Images

"Coach Venables, he'd been doing it too long at too high of a level to think they weren't going to get that thing fixed," Sarkisian told reporters during his Monday press conference. "I said it last year they would, and naturally they have. Their defense is playing at a high level right now. The multiplicity of what they do is very challenging."

The Sooners are scoring nearly 48 points per game while allowing 10.8 points per game on defense.

In a sign of the times moment, Saturday will be the last team the venerable rivals meet in this game as Big 12 foes. Next season, both teams will venture over to the Southeastern Conference. Also, as it goes in the era of the transfer portal, several players on each team will play in the classic rivalry for the first time. Oklahoma added 22 players via the portal after a disappointing 6-7 season during Venables' first year as coach.

It's usually a big game, no matter what the records are; however, this is the first time since 2011 that both teams enter the game undefeated.

"At some point in time, every week, I talk about (not) allowing your emotions to hijack you," Venables told reporters about the messaging he will convey to his team. "You can't just be intense and a crazy guy out there. You must have a focused intensity, leading to details, precision, and execution."

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was on the team last season but didn't play against Texas because of injury. Gabriel is back with a vengeance. He's completing over 75 percent of his passing attempts and has thrown 15 touchdowns to two interceptions in five games.

"Gabriel is playing at a very high level. They've got an explosive unit," Sarkisian told reporters. "He distributes the ball beautifully, whether it's RPOs, advantage throws, shot plays, things of that nature."

Texas leads the series 63-50-5 and is one of two programs in the Big 12 with a winning record against the Sooners. Last season's victory was the first Texas win in the series since 2018.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma

Texas (5-0) will play Oklahoma in Dallas on Saturday with a noon ET kickoff on ABC. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sidelines) will call the action. Fans can also use the ESPN app for streaming.

Betting info for Texas vs Oklahoma

According to Wednesday's odds on BetMGM, Texas led by quarterback Quinn Ewers is a 6.5-point favorite. Oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring affair with the over/under set at 60.5. Oklahoma's odds for an upset are sitting at +200.