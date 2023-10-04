How to Watch Thursday Night Football Week 5: Bears vs. Commanders

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just Matt Eberflus?

While off-the-field drama could account for some of this season's trouble, the Chicago Bears are winless going back to October 2022. With the anniversary of their last win on the horizon, their head coach is under fire.

Eberflus tops the NFL coach hot-seat rankings across the web. He has struggled to get the Bears heading in the right direction, managing just three wins since taking over the top job a year ago. The Bears blew a 21-point third-quarter lead last week to the winless Denver Broncos. And veteran NFL reporter Peter King thinks a change could come if the Bears struggle Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

A good showing may be a tall order for Chicago. Despite low expectations coming into the season, the Commanders have two wins in their first four games. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell had the worst performance of his young career in a 37-3 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Sam Howell (14) of the Washington Commanders runs with the football during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 1, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

But Howell and company bounced back in Week 4, taking the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles into overtime before finally taking the loss. At the near-quarter-mark of the season and a favorable schedule ahead, Washington could be in the mix for a playoff spot.

But it's not all bad news in Chicago. After all, if the season ended today, the Bears own the top two picks of the NFL Draft.

How to watch Bears at Commanders

The Bears and Commanders kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5. There's no national television for Thursday night games, but Amazon Prime members can watch the game streaming through the Prime Video app. Local TV affiliates in the Chicago and D.C. areas will also carry the game.

Bears injury report

Chase Claypool is on the injury report, but it doesn't appear to be related to any physical problem. The wide receiver was not active for the team's game against the Broncos last week and is inactive again this week. Eberflus said Claypool's comments last week that were critical of the team played a role in his deactivation.

Starting defensive backs Eddie Jackson (foot) and Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) were also kept out of all three practice sessions this week and have been ruled out for Thursday's game. Another member of the starting secondary, Jaquan Brisker, is questionable with a hamstring injury. Not great news when going up against an efficient signal-caller like Howell.

Commanders injury report

Washington had all players accounted for in Wednesday's practice session, but two were limited participants—starting wide receiver Curtis Samuel (quad) and reserve running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness).

Betting odds for Bears and Commanders

The oddsmakers don't foresee the Bears getting off their losing streak this week. Chicago is a six-point underdog with the over/under set at 44.5, according to DraftKings on Wednesday afternoon.