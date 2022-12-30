How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop on New Year's Eve

One of the biggest events in the U.S. on New Year's Eve is the ball drop in New York City's Times Square, and this year it's going to be bigger than before. There are several ways you can watch it, either in person or virtually.

The city's mayor drops the huge glowing ball a minute before the clock strikes midnight and marks the new year. Blasts of confetti ensue as thousands of revelers gather in midtown Manhattan's iconic square. Fireworks go off, music booms, and larger-than-life lights shine. Each year, more than a ton of confetti is dropped over Times Square during the event.

Last year, Frank Sinatra's "Theme From New York, New York" played after the clock struck 12. Given the lingering pandemic, the number of spectators was down, and many were wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This year, with COVID restrictions eased, the event will be larger. As in previous years, the ceremony will be broadcast on TV and livestreamed for online audiences.

The festivities will begin shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31, when the ball will ascend to the top of the pole at 1 Times Square (Broadway at 43rd Street). At exactly 11:59 p.m. it will make its one-minute descent down the pole to mark the start of 2023.

How to Watch the Ball Drop In Person

To view the ball dropping in person, it is best to arrive in the afternoon, as entrance to the viewing areas will be on a first-come basis. The time when the viewing areas will open has not been finalized yet, so check the event's website for updates.

Tickets are not needed for the event. Some nearby hotels and restaurants may hold private parties, with a ticket required in advance.

Throughout the evening, there will be performances, which will be announced this month on the website. The sound system will be in the Bowtie area, where Broadway and Seventh Avenue meet. There will also be huge video screens at 1 Times Square showing the ball being lowered, as well as some elsewhere in the viewing area.

Those looking to attend are recommended to dress warmly with many layers for possible freezing temperatures. A few items are not permitted into the viewing area, such as alcohol, backpacks, folding chairs, large bags, large coolers, picnic blankets and umbrellas. There will be no licensed food and drink vendors in Times Square.

How to Watch the Ball Drop on TV

There are several ways to watch the event, including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, which will be broadcast on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be watched on ABC's website and app on most devices.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will also be showing the ball drop, starting at 8 p.m. It can also be seen via CNNgo or the CNN app.

Viewers can also see the ball drop on Miley's New Year's Eve Party, with singer Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton. It starts at 10:30 p.m. on NBC. It can also be viewed on the NBC and Peacock apps on mobile devices.

How to Watch the Ball Drop Online

For those who don't have those channels and would like to watch online, go to TimesSquareNYC.org to tune in to a live six-and-a-half-hour, commercial-free webcast, which can be watched on desktop computers, tablets or smartphones. People can also watch on their cellphone if they have the livestream app.

Other streaming links for the event are TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc and TimesSquareBall.net. You can also watch it on social media at Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.