How to Watch Titans vs. Bears 2023 Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Saturday's matchup in Chicago will feature two teams looking to get back on track after disappointing 2022 campaigns.

The visiting Tennessee Titans' record fell below .500 after an impressive 2021 campaign. The squad hopes that part of the solution is found at wide receiver in the newly signed DeAndre Hopkins. The bigger question, though, could be who will be throwing the ball to him. Incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 35 years old and entering the final year of his contract. The NFL 2019 Comeback Player of the Year is coming off his first losing season with the Titans. While Tannehill was listed as QB1 on the team's first depth chart, two younger quarterbacks are trying to make their case to lead the team.

The Chicago Bears host their first game of the season, hoping to move on from their 3-14 finish last year. Quarterback Justin Fields is looking to put together a solid season in the all-important third year of his four-year rookie contract. He's proven that he can move the ball on the ground, coming up just short of the all-time season record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans on Thursday speaks with reporters after training camp in Nashville, Tennessee. An NFL preseason matchup on Saturday will feature the Titans taking on the Chicago Bears, two teams striving for better results this season. Silas Walker/Getty

Streaming, TV, Radio Information

The Titans and Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Fans can watch the game on cable or online via the NFL Network. Chicago-based fans can listen to the broadcast on ESPN 1000 AM. Nashville-area fans can catch the game on WGFX 104.5, The Zone.

Rookies to Watch

Titans fans will likely recognize one of the new players blocking for Fields. Chicago selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of the University of Tennessee in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Wright's development may play a pivotal role in the team's overall success.

While the Titans also have a first-round pick debuting on the offensive line, fans are likely to be more interested in seeing second-round selection Will Levis in action. A strong performance from Levis, widely projected as a first-round selection, may further push the conversation about who should start at quarterback for the Titans. The team's first depth chart indicates he has some work to do, with both Tannehill and second-year quarterback Malik Willis ahead of the rookie.

The Betting Skinny for Titans vs. Bears

Predicting results in the NFL can be challenging in the regular season, but it's even trickier in the preseason, as teams focus on player development and evaluation more than wins and losses.

That said, sports books are still taking bets on preseason action. Draft Kings lists the Bears as 3.5-point favorites, with an over/under of 37 points.