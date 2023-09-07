How To Watch Titans vs. Saints Week 1 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Derek Carr will make his regular-season debut as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback in the Big Easy Sunday when the Saints host the Tennessee Titans.

Carr comes to the Saints after spending nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 32-year-old quarterback hopes to put the Saints in position to win a wide-open NFC South.

Carr told XM Radio Monday that the move to New Orleans gives him a feeling of rejuvenation, while putting a chip squarely on his shoulder.

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Carr is set to start his first regular-season game for the Saints against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Getty Images

"I remind myself all the time, I got cut. And I know maybe I could have accepted a trade and all that, but I like to remind myself that I was cut. I like to say that to myself," Carr said. "Every time I walk into this building, I see the atmosphere the culture created here over the last 10 years; it is one of the most winning programs in all of football."

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara, who is serving a three-game suspension. His absence could loom large against a Titans defense that allowed 77 rushing yards per game. Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams will have to pick up the slack for Kamara.

A key stat to watch for the Titans will be Derrick Henry's rushing yards. The Titans were 3-4 last season when Henry didn't run for 100 yards or more and were 4-5 when he went over 100 in a game.

New Orleans struggled against the run last season. If the Saints can hold Henry to less than 100 yards, it'll pressure Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw passes in adverse situations.

Both teams had issues with turnovers last season. New Orleans committed 25 turnovers (6th-most NFL), and the Titans committed 23 (13th-worst NFL). Whichever team can limit turnovers and establish the run should win a game that sets up to be a back-and-forth fight.

How To Watch Titans at Saints

The New Orleans Saints host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. CBS will air the contest with Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), and Ross Tucker (sideline) calling the action. Locals in New Orleans can listen to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM with Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline) calling the contest. Those in Nashville can check out WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone with Mike Keith (play-by-play) and Dave McGinnis (analyst) on the call.

Betting Info Titans at Saints

BetMGM Sportsbooks, as of Thursday morning, lists the Saints as a three-point favorite against the Titans. Traditionally, home-field advantage is worth three points with most sportsbooks, which leads to a belief that the game will be a close one between two teams who finished last season with identical 7-10 records. Taking the Titans to win would pay out $234 on a $100 bet with +134 odds. The over/under 41.5 suggests a low-scoring slugfest for the Week 1 contest.