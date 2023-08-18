How to Watch Titans vs. Vikings Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Kevin O'Connell and Mike Vrabel used to be NFL teammates. On Saturday night, they'll be coaching on opposing sidelines.

The New England Patriots drafted O'Connell in the third round of the 2008 draft, and he served as a backup quarterback to Matt Cassel that season after Tom Brady tore his ACL. That season also marked Vrabel's last as an outside linebacker in New England, where he won three Super Bowls and earned an All-Pro nod. The former teammates are set to face off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

O'Connell, in his second season as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, hosts Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans for a preseason matchup. The Vikings and Titans both sit at 0-1 so far this preseason after dropping their Week 1 games.

"Conscientious, obviously. A smart, smart player," Vrabel said of O'Connell at a press conference this week. "I'm just happy for his success and the teammates that I've had that have gone on to success in coaching or broadcasting or anything off the field they're doing, and Kevin is another example of that."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

The Vikings suffered a 24-13 loss in Seattle last week.

Vrabel, the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, is coming off his first losing season as an NFL head coach. The Titans went 7-10 last season after starting 7-3. Tennessee's first preseason outing wasn't an encouraging sign of progress. The Titans offense gave up eight sacks and turned the ball over four times in a 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Defensive line coach and assistant head coach Terrell Williams acted as the Titans' head coach against the Bears. Vrabel was still on the sideline but wanted to give Williams some head coaching experience and prepare him for future job interviews.

Vrabel has not confirmed if he will serve as head coach against the Vikings.

TV channel, streaming options

The Vikings play the Titans at 8 p.m. ET Saturday in Minneapolis. The game will air on FOX 9 for viewers around Minnesota, and on WKRN News 2 for most Titans fans. Fans can also follow along with the game on each team's mobile app.

The game will also be available on multiple streaming platforms, including NFL+.

Any fans who want to hear the game on the radio can tune in to the Vikings Radio Network in Minnesota or WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone in Tennessee.

Titans QB Will Levis leaves practice with injury

Quarterback Will Levis, Tennessee's second-round pick in this year's draft, left a joint practice with the Vikings early on Thursday with what ESPN reported as a lower-body injury. Vrabel said it's unclear if Levis will be available for Saturday's game.

Levis is one of only three quarterbacks on the Titans' roster. Ryan Tannehill took over as Tennessee's starter in 2019 and is at the top of the depth chart again this season. Second-year pro Malik Willis was a third-round selection by the Titans in 2022. As a rookie, Willis went 1-2 as a starter while Tannehill was injured and threw for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions on 61 pass attempts.

Willis is the backup quarterback on Tennessee's preseason depth chart. He started the Titans' preseason opener, finishing 16-of-25 passing for 189 yards and an interception. Willis also gained 22 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.

Levis completed nine of his 14 pass attempts for 85 yards and an interception after taking over for Willis.

Cousins hits the 'griddy' in practice

Vikings fans are used to seeing All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson hit the "Griddy" after scoring touchdowns. During practice on Thursday, they got to see quarterback Kirk Cousins' attempt at the dance move.

Cousins scored a "touchdown" in practice and did his best Jefferson impersonation.

Betting line, over/under for Titans-Vikings

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Titans as 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings as of Friday morning. The over/under on the game is listed at 37.5 points.