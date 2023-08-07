How to Watch Trump Rally in Windham, New Hampshire: Time, Live Stream, Info

Former President Donald Trump is stopping in Windham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday for his first campaign rally since facing charges in a third criminal indictment last week.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at Windham High School at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to his website, doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

The rally follows one week after Trump was charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Federal prosecutors are charging the former president on four counts related to the DOJ's investigation into the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. The ex-president is holding a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, a week after facing his second round of federal criminal charges. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Tuesday's rally is open to the public, and advanced registration is available at donaldjtrump.com. A live stream of the event will also be available through Right Side Broadcasting Network on its website and YouTube channel.

This marks the fourth time Trump will travel to New Hampshire during the 2024 campaign trail, the first state that will cast votes in the GOP primary in the spring. The former president has held a comfortable lead over his Republican challengers for the next presidential nomination since entering the race. Morning Consultant's latest weekly poll, which surveyed, 3,716 potential Republican primary voters, gave Trump a 43-point edge over his closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Morning Consultant's poll was conducted a few days before Trump was indicted for the third time last week. But pollster site FiveThirtyEight gives Trump a similar lead in the race based off its own assessment of several polls from a variety of sources nationwide. As of Thursday, Trump was sitting at 53.3 percent of support from voters, while DeSantis had earned 14.3 percent.

The former president is now facing two sets of federal charges. DOJ prosecutors indicted Trump in June on accusations that he mishandled classified documents found in his possession at his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022. He is also facing criminal charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on accusations that he forged business documents to hide several hush money payments purportedly made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has also claimed innocence in both of those cases.

During a speech at the Alabama Republican Party's annual summer dinner last week, Trump bashed Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading both federal probes against him, as a "deranged human being" and a "lost soul." Trump also claimed that his latest indictment was an "act of desperation" by President Joe Biden, who is also running for reelection in 2024.

"We're leading by so much, and it's not going to make any impact, because every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls," Trump told supporters at the event. "We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign team via email for comment ahead of Tuesday's rally.