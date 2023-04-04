How to Watch Trump Speech Today: Time, Livestream for Remarks About Case

Donald Trump is going to address his arraignment on Tuesday during a prime-time speech at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

After his indictment last week, the former president is being arraigned in New York City on charges related to a hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, an accusation he vehemently denies. The case brought by Manhattan's district attorney has been criticized by Trump supporters for being weak, and Trump's description of it as a "witch hunt" has helped galvanize them and unite the Republican Party.

Trump arrived in New York City on Monday afternoon and is expected to plead not guilty to the charges, which will be revealed when the indictment is unsealed, early Tuesday afternoon before returning to his Florida home. At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, he is expected to deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago.

C-SPAN will broadcast the speech live on its TV channel, website and radio channel. It's likely many news networks will also cover Trump's remarks live.

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Trump's 2016 run for president, told NewsNation that the speech is "very important" for the future of Trump's 2024 campaign. Lewandowski criticized Trump's re-litigation of the 2020 election and urged him to focus on what he would do for Americans if he is elected president again. If Trump is able to shift his focus to the future, as he did with his "Make America Great Again" strategy, he will be successful, Lewandowski said.

Donald Trump speaks during a March 25 rally at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas. He is being arraigned on criminal charges Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan criminal court and will make a prime-time speech in the evening after he returns to his Florida home. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump has a history of making highly controversial off-the-cuff remarks and is known to not stick to a prewritten script. So there are doubts that he'll avoid going after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg or discussing the alleged witch hunt against him.

On C-SPAN, Lewandowski acknowledged that Trump loves to "air his grievances" in public and affirmed the former president's allegation that Bragg's case is a politically motivated prosecution.

However, Lewandowski said Trump's ability to communicate those grievances during Tuesday's speech could be limited if the judge imposes a gag order. The order could prevent Trump from speaking about the case—something legal experts doubt he will be able to do. Failing to adhere to the order could land the former president in jail.

The grand jury that indicted Trump last week was reportedly investigating hush money payments to both Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women have claimed that they had an affair with Trump, which he denies.

To prove that Trump falsified business records in connection with the payments, prosecutors must prove there was an "intent to defraud." They're also often required to show the falsification was made with the intention of committing, aiding or concealing a second crime.

While Bragg has faced pressure to hold Trump accountable for the alleged crimes, there are concerns about the fallout if his case against the former president turns out to be weak. This could fuel criticism that the U.S. Justice Department's own investigations into Trump—which focus on the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his possession of classified documents—are partisan. Republicans, meanwhile, have warned that the Manhattan indictment will make Trump an even stronger presidential candidate.

Prominent members of the GOP, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have spoken out against the indictment, and Trump has raised $7 million since it was announced, according to his campaign.