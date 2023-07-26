How to Watch U.S. vs. Netherlands in 2023 Women's World Cup

The United States Women's National Soccer Team is set to take the pitch for the second time in the 2023 Women's World Cup with a chance to take a big step toward reaching the knockout stage.

Wednesday's match will be the second for the U.S. women in group play. They opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam on Friday's Group E match in Auckland.

The U.S. women will now take on the Netherlands, who began its World Cup run with a 1-0 win over Portugal in its opening match.

The match against the Netherlands is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers will also be able to stream online via the Fox Sports app given they log into their television provider.

Ngan Thi Vn Su #21 of Vietnam defends Julie Ertz #8 of the United States during a FIFA World Cup Group Stage game between Vietnam and USWNT at Eden Park on July 22, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty

DraftKings Sportsbook favors the U.S. to win, providing -155 odds for their victory. Fanduel sees them as slightly stronger favorites a -160, and Barstool Sportsbook is offering odds on victory for the USWNT at -150.

An influx of young talent has meant some recognizable names came into the game off of the bench for the U.S. against Vietnam. Long anchored by senior players who have brought two World Cups to the States, this year's World Cup squad is reliant on young players in a way it has not been since its 2011 World Cup appearance, where they finished second to Japan.

Sophia Smith's contributions shone a light on the shifting dynamic of the U.S. Women's squad. The Windsor, Colorado, native contributed the opening goal and assisted on two more.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, both key members of the 2019 World Cup championship squad, entered the match in the 63rd minute off of the bench, providing fresh legs to the midfield and strikers respectively.

Rapinoe, The Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner at the 2019 Women's World Cup, announced shortly before the beginning of this year's tournament that she will be retiring at the end of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

21-year-old Trinity Rodman rounds out a trio of strikers for the United States centered around 34-year-old Alex Morgan, who is making her fourth World Cup appearance.

Stefanie van der Gragt netted the eventual winner for the Netherlands over Portugal in its opening match off of a corner kick in the 13th minute. Strong defense from Leeuwinnen helped secure the shutout win.