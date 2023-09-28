How to Watch Vikings vs. Panthers Week 4 Game: Streaming, Betting Info

Two teams looking for their first win of the season doesn't sound like the most promising Week 4 matchup. But there are a few things to watch for as the Minnesota Vikings head east to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings going winless isn't quite as dire as it seems. Their season point differential is just -13, which is 15 points better than the 2-1 Washington Commanders. It also came against some stiff competition in last year's NFC champion and an AFC West wild-card team.

Despite the team's record, or perhaps because of it, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins leads the league in passing yards and WR Justin Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards. But for all of their points, turnovers have kept the Vikings from putting points on the board. Their -7 turnover differential is the worst in the league.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) talks to quarterback Kirk Cousins after their 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday.

The Panthers, on the other hand, are struggling with injuries on offense. QB Bryce Young, the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, missed last week's game with an ankle injury. Four other starters on the offensive side were either limited in practice Wednesday or sat out due to injury.

For one of these teams, a win will mean a chance to salvage the season. The team that loses will likely see their fans flock to Google in search of 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

TV, streaming info for Panthers vs. Vikings

The Panthers and Vikings will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox with Alex Faust and Brady Quinn on the call. The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Panthers injury report

The biggest injury news of the week was seeing Young back on the practice field Wednesday after missing Week 3's game against Seattle after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. Andy Dalton performed well in Young's absence, but Young was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's session. Coach Frank Reich had praise for his young quarterback.

"First thing I would say is hats off to Bryce for getting himself ready to get out there today," Reich said Wednesday via PanthersWire. "You could see the determination in his eyes. You could feel his energy and the will to be out there. He took his normal percentage or reps and I thought he looked good."

Frankie Luvu, Taylor Moton and Xavier Woods sat out practice with injuries. D.J. Chark also sat out, taking a day to rest. Jonathan Mingo, C.J. Henderson, Miles Sanders, Chandler Zavala and LaBryan Ray were limited participants.

Vikings injury report

Minnesota had five players sitting out of Wednesday's practice. Harrison Phillips and Harrison Smith sat out on rest or non-injury related reasons. Defensive players Marcus Davenport, Josh Metellus and Byron Murphy didn't participate due to injury. Patrick Jones II and Garrett Bradbury were limited because of injury.

Betting odds for Vikings at Panthers

The Vikings travel to Carolina as 4-point favorites, according to BetMGM on Thursday morning. The over/under is set at 45.5 points. Both teams currently have longshot odds of winning the Super Bowl, with Minnesota at +8000 and Carolina at +30000 on DraftKings. The 49ers have the best odds to win it all on BetMGM at +550.