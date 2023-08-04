Four Title Matches, Two UFC Champions Headline WWE SummerSlam Card

Take two UFC champions, a social media superstar, four championship matches, and what do you get?

"The Biggest Party of the Summer," courtesy of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

SummerSlam, an annual event considered WWE's second-largest show of the year behind Wrestlemania, is often the culmination of several storylines, acting as a sort of mid-season finale that sets up the company's fall and winter programming.

For the third consecutive year, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline the show defending his title. Former UFC champions Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar are also on the card, as well as social media personality-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul.

What time is SummerSlam?

The show will air live at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5. Fans in the United States can stream live on Peacock as a part of a Peacock Premium subscription. Internationally, fans will need a subscription to the WWE Network.

What matches are on SummerSlam card?

Full SummerSlam 2023 card, updated August 4 via WWE.com

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim

Roman Reigns celebrates after defeating Bill Goldberg during the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on February 19, 2022. For the third consecutive year, Reigns, the undisputed WWE universal champion, will headline SummerSlam, defending his title. Amer Hilabi/AFP/Getty

What is main event for SummerSlam 2023?

This year's main event features Reigns, world champion for more than 1,000 days, putting his title on the line against his cousin, Jey Uso. Uso and twin brother Jimmy hold the record for longest tag team championship reign in the company's history.

The feud marks the climax of a two-year storyline surrounding the real-life family members. The match will mark the third year in a row that Reigns has defended his title in SummerSlam's main event, his fifth career SummerSlam main event.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar faces off with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is looking to get back into the world championship picture after failing in his bid to end Reigns' run as world champion in April. Lesnar, 46, suffered a similar fate at last year's SummerSlam, losing in his bid to dethrone Reigns.

WWE Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title against former champions Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Belair is seeking redemption after losing the title to Asuka in May. The former champ had been on a historic 419-day run, the longest since its inception. Flair is seeking history of her own. A win would mean her 15th world title, which would put her just one back of her legendary father, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Reigns and Uso's family connection to 'The Rock'

While professional wrestling relationships are most often made-for-TV, The Bloodline is rooted in a real family. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are all members of a part of the Anoa'i family from American Samoa that has produced five generations of professional wrestlers.

The Usos and Sikoa (real names Joshua, Jonathan and Joseph Fatu) are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi (Solofa Fatu Jr.). Rikishi is the cousin of Roman Reigns, real name Joseph Anoa'i. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also a member of the Anoa'i family, the second cousin of Reigns and Rikishi.

Johnson's last match in WWE was in 2016, with various appearances over the years. While many fans hold out hope that "The Rock" will return to the ring, he is yet to get involved in the Bloodline story.