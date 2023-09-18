Howard Stern Rips Lauren Boebert in Rant: 'Disgrace to This Country'

Following an immense amount of backlash for her behavior at a Denver theater, Representative Lauren Boebert continues to be the topic of discussion as radio show host Howard Stern graphically commentates his thoughts of Boebert's actions that night calling her "a disgrace to this country."

The congresswoman, a Republican from Colorado, was escorted out of the production of Beetlejuice in Denver on September 10 following complaints of vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance. Surveillance footage released later on appeared to show she and a male companion, now identified as Quinn Gallagher, were touching each other intimately.

On the Monday edition of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Stern was asked by a caller to share his thoughts about the incident.

Mike Sington, former NBCUniversal executive, posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday sharing a clip of Stern's show which was verified by Newsweek.

"Howard Stern spends four minutes absolutely destroying Lauren Boebert. Warning: Do not play in front of children," Sington wrote on X.

As the audio continues, Stern is heard discussing in graphic detail how he did not approve of Boebert's actions or appearance.

Radio and television personality Howard Stern is seen arriving to the ABC studio for GMA on May 09, 2019, in New York City. Stern criticized Boebert for her actions at a recent 'Beetlejuice' production. Getty Images

This comes after Boebert has already faced a considerable amount of backlash from various groups including political leaders.

While Boebert has issued an apology following the incident, as more information about the incident and Gallagher surfaces, the more criticism Boebert continues to face.

In her statement, the House Republican said, "The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."

In the audio, Stern critiques Boebert as a congresswoman and her morals as he alludes to Boebert being a liar when she first denied the allegation of vaping before the security footage was released.

"I don't know what's going on in Colorado. What are they—just got dumb people in Colorado. How do you elect someone like her?" Stern said.

In addition, Stern also criticized the need for Boebert to be in office after her behavior, specifically in regards to her inappropriate behavior with Gallagher, and how there have not been any disciplinary actions taken.

"I mean, how did she win an election? How does a woman like that win an election? I mean. You know, there's certain standards—once you get caught lying like that, goodbye! But no one resigned," Stern added.

While some on X may agree with Stern on the fact that Boebert didn't portray her best self, the fact that Stern was on such a rant about it was found to be ironic by some who cited his former past. In the mid-1990s, Stern was cited saying what some could call disgraceful comments about police brutality, homosexuality, and women.

"Hang on all...Howard Stern is going to lecture everyone about decency," one user replied to the video.

Newsweek has reached out to the Howard Stern Show via email for additional comment.