Huge Alligator Gar Caught in Texas Sets New Record

A huge alligator gar caught in a Texas lake has set a new record for the area.

The 207-pound alligator gar was caught in Lake Corpus Christi by angler Paul Hefner on April 13. It is the largest example of the species ever caught in the state park, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported on Facebook.

Hefner used a jug line to catch the huge fish, which measured around 7.5 feet long. Alligator gars of this size are usually a few decades old.

Alligator gars are the biggest of the gar species. The fish only live in North and Central America and are known for their large size. They can grow up to 8 feet long and weigh over 300 pounds, however this is rare.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, a gar caught in Mississippi weighing 327 pounds holds the world record. The state record for the heaviest caught is 302 pounds.

Texas Parks and Wildlife shared a photograph of Hefner lying alongside his catch, which seems to tower above him.

The alligator gar was thrown back once it was caught. In Texas, alligator gar populations are declining because of habitat degradation and overfishing. They can usually be found in their preferred habitats of large, slow rivers, which often become restructured or dredged.

The fish are protected in many areas. In Texas, authorities have imposed a "one-per-day bag limit" on the species.

The species are the oldest and largest freshwater fish species found living in Texas today. They mostly feed on other fish including buffalo carp and shad. Because of this, they help to maintain healthy ecosystems.

They are also a popular catch with anglers, who will often try to catch large ones, competing to break records.

Facebook users took to comments under the photograph of Hefner, amazed at the large catch. Some said it must have been very old to grow to such a large size.

Others were pleased that the gar had been released back into the water, due to their decreasing populations.

"Wow!! Awesome looking fish! Thanks for releasing!" one Facebook user said.

Another Facebook user said: "Thank you for releasing it. Too many "great ones" of any species are killed for trophies, hence very few are left."

"Glad it was released to continue living. They are scary looking but harmless ancient creatures," another said.

Despite their large and intimidating appearance, Texas Park and Wildlife said in a Facebook comment that they are actually "gentle giants" that tend to be "sluggish and docile."

