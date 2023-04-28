Giant Wolfhound Asking Owner for Cuddles Delights Viewers: 'Heartwarming'

A video of a large Irish wolfhound resting its head in its owner's lap asking for cuddles has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip posted by Austonley Irish Wolfhounds has amassed almost 5 million views. In it, the dog's owner says, "Come sit on my knee," and the pet responds by resting its head in her lap. "That's the cutest thing you've ever done!" the owner can be heard exclaiming.

The Irish wolfhound is the tallest of all the recognized American Kennel Club breeds, standing up to 32 inches in height, and weighing up to 120 pounds. The AKC describes the Irish wolfhound as "calm, dignified, and kindly."

A stock image of an Irish wolfhound sitting with a girl in an outdoor setting. An online video has gone viral of such a dog resting its head in its owner's lap asking for cuddles. Ashva/Getty Images

Austonley Irish Wolfhounds explains that they are a couple based in West Yorkshire, England. They got their first Irish wolfhound eight years ago, "and she changed our lives." They add that they have 11 of the dogs, which they walk twice a day as the area they live in has "everything needed to exercise these big powerful hounds. Woodland, moorland, river and reservoir walks, with 90% off lead. Plus we are surrounded by tons of dog-friendly pubs for some very serious doggy socialising."

The Irish wolfhound is one of the oldest-known breeds of dog, favored by royalty and nobility. According to the AKC, the breed earned its modern name because, in 15th century, the dogs would hunt and kill the wolves that ran rampant through the British Isles.

The AKC reports that, by the 1700s, wolves and other big game have been hunted almost to extinction, and the Irish wolfhound was almost wiped out itself. "This was a case of a breed doing its job too well for its own good," adds the AKC.

Despite their intimidating stature, as proven in this video, Irish wolfhounds are lovers, not fighters anymore. The breed prefers a good cuddle on the couch. The AKC reports that Irish wolfhounds are "totally unsuitable as guard dogs, watch dogs, or patrol dogs. Though alert, he is not suspicious; though courageous, he is not aggressive."

"I'm convinced that hug would solve all my problems," commented one TikTok user, while another wrote: "That is so heartwarming and inviting. Pure love there cherish it."

Newsweek reached out to Austonley Irish Wolfhounds via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.