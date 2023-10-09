Funny

Laughter as Huge Horse 'In a Mood' Gets Angry Over Tiny Shetland Ponies

By
A dressage rider has left the internet in stitches after sharing what it's like when her horse sees its arch nemesis—a much smaller Shetland pony.

When Erin Williams was taking her horse out in September, they didn't get off to the best start, as her black horse became furious about the presence of some Shetland ponies nearby. The horse may be huge and powerful, but evidently it's the small things in life that set him off.

During the clip, which was posted on Williams' TikTok account (@erinwilliams_1) on September 29, the horse appeared to have a tantrum as he passed the ponies, as Williams joked that "he was just in a mood" that day.

Williams, from the U.K., didn't seem too pleased with her horse's behavior at the time, but the viral video has certainly amused many social media users. Since it was shared, the clip has amassed over 5.5 million views and more than 257,000 likes on TikTok.

Erin Williams with her horse
Erin Williams pictured trying to calm her horse down after he spotted the Shetland ponies. The horse wasn't happy about seeing the small ponies, and made his feelings very clear in the hilarious clip. @erinwilliams_1 / TikTok

Horses are notoriously majestic animals, but aside from all their grace and poise, they can also be incredibly communicative. There are many ways of interpreting a horse's body language to understand what they're feeling, as explained by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSCPA).

A relaxed posture, one hind leg resting, and a closed mouth are common signs that a horse is feeling content and happy, and if they're hanging their head low down then they may even be dozing or resting.

However, the RSPCA suggests that a raised head, ears held back or pointing in different directions, tensed muzzle, and muscles above the eye tensed up all show that the horse may be worried and doesn't want anyone to come near them.

When a horse is angry, they may give a series of warning signs that tell the person to go away, and in cases of severe threat, they may bite or kick their hind legs to protect themselves.

Despite the reaction seen in the viral clip, horses like to be social and around others, so the RSCPA insists that they should be housed with other horses and allowed to roam outside together. They would also do best to be kept to the same groups, rather than integrating with different animals constantly, as that can lead to unwanted signs of aggression.

Fortunately, Williams is adept at handling her horse and managing his reactions, even when he "decides to have a cow," which is a colloquial way of saying that someone is worried or angry about something.

As a dressage rider for Team Great Britain, she regularly posts content showing the realities of owning horses, much to the appreciation of her many followers.

The viral post had received over 1,200 comments at the time of writing, with many people defending the horse for getting so wound up.

One comment reads: "Yes, but a Shetland on an angle mum! Just needed a moment."

Another person responded: "Why are so many horses so scared of Shetlands and donkeys?!"

While another TikTok user wrote: "A Shetland?! How dare the Shetland just exist when I walk here."

Newsweek reached out to @erin_williams1 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

