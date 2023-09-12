Huge Sinkhole Cracks San Francisco Street Open

A huge sinkhole appeared in a San Francisco street near Union Street's shopping district after a 74-year-old pipe burst shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The sinkhole, which is several feet long, appeared at the intersection of Green and Fillmore streets in the city on Monday morning, near a popular area close to downtown's Union Street, according to San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokesman Joseph Sweiss.

A clip of the site of the incident shared by the San Francisco Standard on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the massive sinkhole in the middle of the empty road, which has been cordoned off by authorities. During the night, after the pipe explosion, the sinkhole was filled with water and mud that flooded nearby streets.

View of Powell Street at the intersection with O'Farrell, San Francisco, California, July 16, 2014. A massive sinkhole appeared in downtown San Francisco. Dan Porges/Getty Images

The 16-inch water main was cast iron and had been installed in 1949, according to the SF Water Power Sewer. The company wrote on X that "the break on the 16" main also affected a nearby 8" water main."

Its break was reported by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) on X on Sunday night, which informed drivers and residents that buses and other vehicles were being rerouted because of the sinkhole.

WATCH: A massive sinkhole appeared at the intersection of Green and Fillmore streets in San Francisco Monday morning.



It comes after a nearby water main break late Sunday night sent water and mud surging from an intersection into nearby streets. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/R58ZGPozan — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) September 11, 2023

Sweiss said it was not yet sure whether the sinkhole was created by the water pipe break.

Firefighters arrived at the site of the incident two minutes after the water pipe broke at about 11:24 p.m. PT on Sunday night, and they worked to fix the damage went on until morning.

The damage to the San Francisco street is not expected to be fixed before at least a week, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company worker Matt Quintana, who was interviewed by the SF Standard.

KCBS Radio reported that there was no timeline on fixing the damaged road.

The water main break happened near a gas pipe, raising concerns of a leak among residents. According to SF Water Power Sewer, PG&E was on scene on Monday "to isolate the gas main inside the work area." PG&E worker Quintana told the SF Standard that the gas has been shut off during work and that there had been no leakage.

Newsweek has contacted PG&E.

Fillmore & Green Sts in San Francisco has a sinkhole caused by a broken 16” water pipe. And it’s right near a gas line. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/AzDkzNWNZz — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) September 12, 2023

Residents have reportedly been affected by the bursting of pipe, telling the outlet they did not have running water through the night, while by Monday the water flowing through their taps was dark brown.

SF Power Water Sewer wrote that customers in the surrounding area were "experiencing intermittent water & temporary service interruptions" but that its crews were working "to restore water service ASAP."