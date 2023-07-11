Wildlife

Huge Snake Breaks Into House and Starts Fire

A huge snake described by firefighters as the biggest they had ever seen broke into a house and started a fire in Carroll County, Georgia.

The large snake was discovered on July 9 by officers from the Carroll County Fire Rescue Personnel who responded to a fire call at a property on Muse Bridge Road.

However, when they arrived, there was no active blaze in the area, the fire department said in a Facebook post. They continued to inspect the property and discovered the snake among some wires.

The snake had slithered into the house through a hole in the floor, which was located under an oven. The hole had a number of wires inside.

Big snake found in home
Two pictures show the snake held by firefighter Mark Read. The snake died after starting a small fire in a property at a house in Carroll County, Georgia. Carroll County, GA

As the snake emerged from the hole, it caused the electrical wires to short. As a result, a small fire broke out underneath the floor.

Firefighters found the snake still in the hole. Sadly, it had already died during the incident.

An electrical short occurs when a wire carrying live, electrical current comes into contact with a neutral wire. This can happen by them either touching or coming close to each other and can cause the current to jump from the live wire into the other wire.

The overload of current produces extremely high temperatures which can cause combustion, and subsequently a fire.

"Personnel on scene stated this was the biggest snake they had seen in person," the fire department said on Facebook.

Pictures posted by the fire department show firefighter Mark Read holding the dead snake.

Snakes often seek out small, dark places to hide when looking for shelter, especially in hot weather. Large parts of the country are currently experiencing record temperatures as a heat wave engulfs many states. The temperature in Carroll County on July 9 reached a high of around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The exact species of this snake remains unclear, however the reptiles can be found all across the state. Georgia is home to several venomous species including the copperhead, cottonmouth and rattlesnake.

One of the largest species in the state is the non venomous Eastern indigo snake, which have been known to reach lengths of over 8 feet.

Although snakes prefer a rural habitat, it is not uncommon to encounter them in urban areas, particularly in the warmer, summer months.

Snake season is currently in full swing, so it is more common to encounter the species in homes.

Snakes are often attracted to rural areas in search of prey. Many feast on small rodents, like rats and mice, which are attracted to populated areas by food sources.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

