Watch as 'Human-Like' Dog Holds Phone for Dad to Watch Videos

A dog holding up her dad's cell phone so he can watch YouTube videos has the internet applauding.

In the funny clip shared to TikTok by Hannah (@millie.millerson), Cane Corso Millie can be seen lounging on the sofa, seemingly half-asleep. However, her paw is propping up a cell phone, with her owner, Austen, lying nearby watching YouTube videos.

"She does funny things like this all the time," Hannah, from Phoenix, Arizona, told Newsweek.

"We do have to set it up for the most part, but she will hold it up while you watch."

Millie was more than happy to hold up her owner's cellphone so he could watch YouTube videos while she snoozed. A clip of her helpful behavior has gone viral on social media. @millie.millerson

The 22-year-old medical receptionist adopted Millie as a puppy three years ago after falling in love with the breed.

"Austen's family has a few Cane Corsos and we loved them so much that we decided to get one for our own," she said.

She describes Millie's behavior as "very human-like." She'll watch Hannah painting her nails or putting on her makeup and will beg for the same attention, and enjoys watching TV and movies with her owners.

"Millie loves sitting with us together on the couch," Hannah said. "If I'm in another room and dad is in the living room, she will whine at me until I come into the living room so we can all be together."

According to her owner, Hannah (right), Millie is a "very clingy" dog who will do anything for dad Austen (left). A clip of the dog holding up a cell phone has gone viral on social media. @millie.millerson

Although Hannah is her favorite human, Millie also loves 23-year-old welder Austen "very much." She happily held the phone up for him for 15 minutes, while he watched gaming YouTuber Sally Is a Dog online.

Despite weighing 115 pounds, Millie is a lapdog by nature and is just as chilled as she appears in the cute clip.

"She is an overly excited girl when people come over, but after the excitement is over, she is very chill and loves to just lounge around with you," she said.

Millie is a lapdog by nature who loves to lounge. She weighs in at 115 pounds. @millie.millerson

TikTokers adored the clip of the dog, with the hilarious footage receiving 3.9 million views and over 888,000 likes.

"Man's best friend," commented Rex and Elger.

"That's love right there," agreed Fran.

"I'm gonna need my dog to step it up," joked Lisa.

"Gotta earn [her] keep," said carmellahoney.

"We don't deserve them," wrote jmitchell.

"I NEED TO GET ME ONE OF THESE," said Celyne, to which Hannah replied: "They are limited edition."

"I love it how some animals act like humans," commented drawingsby_n, while Itzi said: "Mine slaps it out of our hands because he wants ALL the attention."

