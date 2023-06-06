World

Hundreds of Animals Killed After Dam Attack Floods Ukraine Zoo

By
World Flood Flooding Zoo Animals

Upwards of 300 animals are believed to be dead, according to a zookeeper, after the destruction of a dam caused a massive flood in the Ukrainian city of Kakhovka.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant's dam, which is in the Russian-occupied Kherson Region of southeastern Ukraine on the front lines of the 15-month-old war, suffered major damage on Tuesday, sending huge amounts of water flowing into the nearby area, prompting emergency evacuations and worries of ecological damage.

In the fallout of the incident, the Ukrainian government pointed the blame at Russia, calling it a "terrorist attack." The Kremlin countered, accusing Ukraine of damaging the dam while downplaying the scale of the damage. Newsweek was unable to verify either accusation.

Officials at the Kakhovka Dibrova Zoo claimed on Tuesday that the facilities was heavily impacted by the flooding. While unconfirmed, zoo owner Olena Navrotska told Ukrainian news outlet UP.Zhyttia that they believe all of the animals, about 300 in all, are dead, despite efforts to rescue them. Other reports said only ducks and swans survived.

Hundreds of Animals Killed After Dam Attack
Upwards of 300 animals are believed to have been killed after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on June 6, 2023, caused massive flooding in the Russian-occupied Kherson Region of southeastern Ukraine on the front lines of the war. The attack sent huge amounts of water flowing into the nearby area and prompted emergency evacuations as well as worries of ecological damage. Vladyslav Kupreev/Suspilne Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine/Getty

"All the animals have stayed in the park since the first day of the invasion," Navrotska said. "The animals were stuck in the park; the whole park was mined, covered with trees, and dug through with trenches. Evacuation was impossible. We were trying with all our might to keep the animals safe.

"How much effort was put in, how many people helped to save the animals in such terrible conditions, practically risking their own lives? And now Dibrova is gone—300 innocent animals, our beloved pets, are dead. Anfisochka, Charlik, Malysh the pony, Osia the donkey, Misha the raccoon, and all [the others]..."

Newsweek reached out to Ukrainian officials via email for comment.

Prior to the flooding, the zoo had been home to monkeys, raccoons, donkeys, ponies, nutrias, various birds, porcupines, marmots and turtles, among other species. The zoo had been under Russian occupation since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022, with shelling taking place around the area, roadblocks being erected, and zoo workers being interrogated. As a result of that presence, the animals were essentially trapped on the zoo's premises when the flooding began.

Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement that destroying the dam from the outside would have been "impossible" and that Russian forces had committed the act from the inside with mines.

"It is physically impossible to blow it up somehow from the outside, by shelling," Zelensky said. "It was mined by the Russian occupiers, and they blew it up."

Zelensky advisers further claimed that the dam was destroyed in an effort to make an upcoming counteroffensive more difficult for Ukrainian forces.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC