Hundreds of Bird Species Face Extinction Due to Trade: Scientists

Songbirds' striking colors put them at risk of extinction, according to new research.

Almost 500 species, most living in the tropics, are vulnerable due to their unique and desirable appearance. Their spectacular plumes make them more prone to the pet trade, scientists say.

"Aesthetic value is an important part of how people value nature," said Dr. Rebecca Senior of Durham University in England and lead author of the research.

"However, there is potential for conflict when what motivates some people to protect certain species is the same thing that makes other people want to own them."

The international team found that the tropics are the "epicenter" with 91 and 65 percent of the world's most diverse and uniquely colored assemblages, respectively.

They specifically identified 478 species that may be targeted based on their appealing hues. The pet trade affects 30 percent of all avian species. Senior said: "We were surprised to see the strength of the latitudinal gradient in color.

The Bornean green magpie is already critically endangered. Incredibly beautiful, it is grass-green with a black mask, wine-red wings and pale inner feathers. Widespread in Borneo, it can be found in mountain forests up to the tree line. It forages in dense vegetation at all levels.

As expected brilliant blues, oranges and yellows are particularly prized by unscrupulous collectors.

But the researchers were surprised to discover pure white is much sought after - present in the endangered Bali myna.

Overall the same features that make birdwatchers travel the world for a mere glimpse through binoculars also puts them at risk for pet trading. The findings in Current Biology have important implications for conservation, said the researchers.

Senior added that "understanding what motivates trade is essential to identify at-risk species potentially requiring more proactive protection from trapping. Trade has the capacity to be regulated and managed sustainably with a better understanding of what is traded as well as where and why trade occurs."

The loss of colorful species immediately diminishes aesthetic value, which is problematic since, for better or worse, conservation efforts are frequently essentially motivated and supported by this value.

In future studies, Senior and co-author Dr. Brett Scheffers of the University of Florida hope to disentangle other factors that play into regional variation.

They also plan to explore the role of color in the trade of other groups of animals and plants.

