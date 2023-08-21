U.S.

Hundreds of Pregnant Sharks Gather in California During Hilary

By
U.S. Sharks Hurricane Tropical Storm California

Hundreds of leopard sharks were unbothered by the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary on Monday.

As a tropical storm, Hilary formed early last Wednesday and intensified into a hurricane by Thursday morning. It strengthened to a Category 4 early Friday morning with sustained wind speeds at 140 miles per hour. Winds weakened before the storm hit Baja California as a Category 1 hurricane over the weekend.

The storm has since weakened further into a tropical storm as it moved to inland California but still posed a threat for heavy rainfall and flooding. Typically, sharks seek safety in deeper waters during hurricanes or strong storms, but at least two hundred pregnant leopard sharks appeared unfazed in a video shared on X, formerly twitter.

Pregnant Sharks Unfazed By Hurricane Hilary
Leopard Shark in a kelp forest. On Monday, hundreds of pregnant leopard sharks appeared unfazed by Tropical Storm Hilary as they swam in very shallow waters off the coast of San Diego. Getty

"Tons of leopard #sharks and bat rays in only knee-deep water this morning off #LaJolla, the day before #HuricaneHilary due to roll into #SanDiego. Will be interesting to check on them again after the storm. Stay safe out there!" Andrew Nosal, associate professor of biology at Point Loma Nazarene University, posted on social media with a video of the sharks swimming in the shallow water.

The video has been viewed more than 57,000 times.

Nosal told Newsweek that the leopard sharks were mostly pregnant females. The sharks often aggregate on the La Jolla coastline because it has the calmest and warmest waters along the coast.

"Our working hypothesis is that they are incubating their embryos to speed up gestation," Nosal said.

However, Nosal said he and his team were curious to see if the storm would cause the sharks to flee to deeper water for safety.

Sharks can sense a change in barometric pressure ahead of an approaching hurricane. Their response depends on the species, with some sharks seeking deeper waters. Others, usually larger species, remain in place.

Their response has prompted some experts to tag sharks in an effort to capture oceanographic data to aid in hurricane prediction. Weather experts are intrigued by the sharks' abilities.

"We are also always looking for and open to new methods," AccuWeather director of forecast operations Dan DePodwin previously told Newsweek. "Although we do not currently utilize sharks to predict hurricanes, we recognize and applaud the current scientific research which seeks to utilize sharks as observation data points and see how this could benefit forecasts in the future."

If the leopard sharks left their incubation spot, it wasn't very long before they returned.

"As of this morning there were still about two hundred sharks at that spot," Nosal told Newsweek on Monday. "They could have temporarily moved to deeper water during the storm, but at least by this morning when the storm was over they were back to their normal behavior."

Tropical Storm Hilary caused substantial flooding in the area as it moved through California, but the adverse effects of the storm did little to deter the sharks from their normal activities.

Newsweek reached out to ocean data organization OCEARCH and to Simon Thorrold, a senior scientist in the biology department at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC