Hundreds of leopard sharks were unbothered by the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary on Monday.

As a tropical storm, Hilary formed early last Wednesday and intensified into a hurricane by Thursday morning. It strengthened to a Category 4 early Friday morning with sustained wind speeds at 140 miles per hour. Winds weakened before the storm hit Baja California as a Category 1 hurricane over the weekend.

The storm has since weakened further into a tropical storm as it moved to inland California but still posed a threat for heavy rainfall and flooding. Typically, sharks seek safety in deeper waters during hurricanes or strong storms, but at least two hundred pregnant leopard sharks appeared unfazed in a video shared on X, formerly twitter.

Leopard Shark in a kelp forest. On Monday, hundreds of pregnant leopard sharks appeared unfazed by Tropical Storm Hilary as they swam in very shallow waters off the coast of San Diego. Getty

"Tons of leopard #sharks and bat rays in only knee-deep water this morning off #LaJolla, the day before #HuricaneHilary due to roll into #SanDiego. Will be interesting to check on them again after the storm. Stay safe out there!" Andrew Nosal, associate professor of biology at Point Loma Nazarene University, posted on social media with a video of the sharks swimming in the shallow water.

The video has been viewed more than 57,000 times.

Nosal told Newsweek that the leopard sharks were mostly pregnant females. The sharks often aggregate on the La Jolla coastline because it has the calmest and warmest waters along the coast.

"Our working hypothesis is that they are incubating their embryos to speed up gestation," Nosal said.

However, Nosal said he and his team were curious to see if the storm would cause the sharks to flee to deeper water for safety.

Sharks can sense a change in barometric pressure ahead of an approaching hurricane. Their response depends on the species, with some sharks seeking deeper waters. Others, usually larger species, remain in place.

Their response has prompted some experts to tag sharks in an effort to capture oceanographic data to aid in hurricane prediction. Weather experts are intrigued by the sharks' abilities.

"We are also always looking for and open to new methods," AccuWeather director of forecast operations Dan DePodwin previously told Newsweek. "Although we do not currently utilize sharks to predict hurricanes, we recognize and applaud the current scientific research which seeks to utilize sharks as observation data points and see how this could benefit forecasts in the future."

If the leopard sharks left their incubation spot, it wasn't very long before they returned.

"As of this morning there were still about two hundred sharks at that spot," Nosal told Newsweek on Monday. "They could have temporarily moved to deeper water during the storm, but at least by this morning when the storm was over they were back to their normal behavior."

Tropical Storm Hilary caused substantial flooding in the area as it moved through California, but the adverse effects of the storm did little to deter the sharks from their normal activities.

