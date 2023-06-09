Hungry Seagulls Try To Get McDonald's Fries From Car in Chaotic Video

If you're a fan of eating fast food in your car, then be prepared for your worst nightmare.

Footage of seagulls attacking a woman's vehicle for some Mcdonald's fries has received almost 13 million views on TikTok, with users comparing it to a scene from the classic horror movie The Birds (1963).

The terrifying clip begins with three seagulls fervently pecking against Maria Sandin's (@mariasandiiin) windshield, their bodies bashing against the glass with their wings flapping wildly. Two cartons of French fries are sitting on the dashboard, with the hungry birds desperate for a bite.

A stock photo of several seagulls fighting over food.

The TikToker and her pal can be heard chuckling at the scavengers, but it's not long before more birds arrive to join the feast. The poster jumps between laughs and startled screams as bird after bird appears, with others circling their vehicle.

Capable of flying at 35 miles per hour and equipped with sharp beaks and claws, seagulls can leave unlucky victims with nasty injuries. However, bird attacks are rare.

According to one study by Utah State University from 2019, roughly 1,500 bird attacks on humans occur annually in the United States (not including parrots). Although they might not be the friendliest creatures, ornithophobics—people with an extreme fear of birds—will be pleased to know that there are roughly zero deaths a year caused by bird attacks.

While not considered to be the brightest bird, a 2021 study on wild gulls found them to be intelligent and resourceful—as long as food was involved. Published in the journal Nature, test subjects were able to solve simple puzzles if given food as an incentive.

When seagulls attack humans, it's often out of fear for their young, with both males and females lashing out at anyone who gets too close to their nest. The other common reason is hunger, with seagulls needing to consume 20 percent of their body weight in food a day. They also flock together when they find a food source, so it's advisable to stay away from their hangouts while eating.

Many viewers were spooked by Sandin's video, with user @moneyprincess7 calling it "terrifying."

"Seagulls are ruthless," commented T. "I'd cry," said Jordan.

"Why aren't we driving off already?" asked Itssoreen. "I beg [you], put the windscreen wiper on," wrote Amy Campbell.

"What in the Alfred Hitchcock??" joked Sianzsasz. "[My] anxiety kicked in," said Angie. "The movie Birds had me thinking they would follow you home."

While unknown commented: "[It's] all fun and games until the window breaks."

