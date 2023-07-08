Arizona Republican Shares X-Rated Hunter Biden Pictures

A Republican lawmaker in Arizona has caused controversy for posting explicit images of Hunter Biden on Twitter, it has been reported.

State senator Wendy Rogers retweeted to her 300,000 Twitter followers a video that contained sexually explicit images of the son of President Joe Biden, according to Arizona outlet 3TV/CBS 5.

"It's all here in black and white. Oh, and apparently in NBC living color," said the tweet next to the video which has since been taken down.

Local attorney Tom Ryan said Rogers may have violated Arizona's law in which it is a criminal offense to share a sexual picture of anyone without their consent.

Hunter Biden at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023. Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers has caused controversy for posting explicit images of Biden on Twitter. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

However, other legal experts told the outlet it would be difficult to prosecute given the high number of explicit images of Hunter Biden online and the high profile of his family.

A website launched in June released into the public domain more than 10,000 images from Hunter Biden's laptop taken between 2008 and 2019.

Garrett Ziegler, a former Donald Trump White House aide and founder of BidenLaptopMedia.com, told Fox News Digital that the goal of the website was to ensure "truth and transparency" surrounding America's first family.

Only three months ago, Rogers, who represents the seventh legislative district in the Grand Canyon State, had sponsored a bill to block minors from watching online pornography.

On March 22, she told the state's regulatory affairs committee that there should be legislation to prevent those aged under 18 from viewing pornographic content.

But the social media platform she shared the Biden video allows those as young as 13 to sign up and allows adult content to be posted.

Republican Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson issued a statement saying, that Rogers did not know the nature of the images "until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed."

However, this explanation was dismissed by E.J. Montini in an op-ed for the Arizona Republic which questioned whether her defense "for distributing pornography over the internet is...stupidity?"

"The political cesspool that is Rogers knows no depth. It's immeasurable," the piece said, as it referred to previous controversies involving the GOP lawmaker.

These included being censured by the state Senate following a pre-recorded speech she made for the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in Florida calling for public hangings.

For the first time in three decades, senators publicly censured one of their own members after 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans voted in favor the move.

Newsweek has emailed Rogers for comment.