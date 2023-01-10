'Hunters': 5 Burning Questions for Season 2 on Al Pacino, Hitler and More

After a longer than anticipated break, Hunters finally returns to Amazon Prime Video for its second and final season.

The 1970s-based drama series follows a group of Jewish outlaws hunting down Nazis who survived World War II and are living in America. Season 1 saw them capture a number of members of the Third Reich who had infiltrated American society.

Season 1 aired in February 2020, and almost three years later, the cast is returning for Season 2. A lot has happened in that time, both on and off the screen, and there are five key questions ahead of the new season's launch.

A spoiler warning for Season 1 is in effect as Newsweek looks at these questions.

How Is Al Pacino's Character Back in Season 2?

Al Pacino was the headline name during the promotional run for Season 1 in 2020. He played Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman, who took Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum under his wing.

As we now know, Meyer was not who he claimed to be, and the season ended with an explosive confrontation in which Jonah shot and killed Meyer. So how does Pacino still appear in Season 2?

He's been on the promotional trail with Lerman once again, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

It seems that Meyer appears in the new season via flashback scenes that expand upon his story.

What Role Does Hitler Play in Season 2?

Another bombshell dropped in the Season 1 finale was that Adolf Hitler was still alive. One of the Hunters, Joe Mizushima, is kidnapped and taken to Argentina, where he meets the Colonel, who turns out to be Eva Braun, as well as Adolf Hitler and four Aryan-looking boys.

This cliffhanger provides the biggest setup for Season 2 and is likely to be a major thread throughout the season. The secret is out about the Nazi Party leader's return, as he is featured prominently in the trailer footage for the new season.

Hitler was born in 1889, so he'd be well into his 80s during the show's 1970s storyline. Veteran German actor Udo Kier will play Hitler.

Who Does Jennifer Jason Leigh Play?

The cast of Season 1 was already stacked with impressive names, and Season 2 is adding more Oscar-nominated talent.

The first episode of the new season opens with a deadly turn from Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), who plays an unforgiving and menacing character named Chava Apfelbaum.

What Happened to the Hunters?

As in real life, several years have gone by between Seasons 1 and 2. So much has happened that at the start of the season the heroes have disbanded their group and gone their separate ways.

Jonah seemed to have been thrust into a leadership role after killing Meyer. Mizushima was known to be missing after he was hit by a car and kidnapped at the end of the first season. Over the years, the group broke up, but they're regrouping for one last ride in Season 2.

Where Is Jonah Heidelbaum Now?

Season 1 revolved around Jonah, a young math whiz. After being welcomed into the Hunters, he's had to grow up fast, going from bullied high schooler to deadly Nazi hunter.

The trailer footage suggests Jonah has changed, as he now sports an impressive mane of hair and a mustache. As the season premiere opens, he appears to be living in Europe and on a specific mission.

All eight episodes of Hunters will be available to watch on Prime Video on Friday.