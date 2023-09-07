Hurricane Lee Update: Category 4 Storm to Bring 'Life-Threatening' Currents

Hurricane Lee has intensified to a Category 4 storm as it barrels west toward the Caribbean Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Lee's core was about 780 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the northeast Caribbean, reaching wind speeds of up to 130 mph. The NHC reported that the storm is moving westward at roughly 15 mph and expected to stay in that direction "for the next several days."

"Additional strengthening is expected tonight," the NHC wrote in its latest update. "Fluctuations in intensity are expected after that, but Lee is forecast to remain a powerful major hurricane well into next week."

This graphic created by the National Hurricane Center for tracking Hurricane Lee shows an approximate representation of coastal areas under a hurricane warning (red), hurricane watch (pink), tropical storm warning (blue) and tropical storm watch (yellow) as of 5 p.m. Thursday. National Hurricane Center

Officials said that "dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents" are expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday and continue to spread westward through the weekend, striking Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas. However, forecasters believe that the eye of the storm will likely stay north of the Caribbean.

Dangerous surf and rip conditions are expected to reach most of the U.S. East Coast by Sunday, the NHC added. By early Saturday morning, Lee is predicted to strengthen to a Category 5, with wind speeds peaking at 160 mph.

Lee was categorized as a Category 1 hurricane earlier in the day Thursday, and forecasters say that it's still too early to tell if the storm will directly affect the U.S. AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva previously told Newsweek that based on the storm's projections, Lee's impact won't be felt along the East Coast until next week.

"A lot can change in those seven or eight days, but for the next several days, we're pretty confident the storm is going to be strengthening fairly rapidly here," DaSilva said.

Newsweek reached out to the NHC via email Thursday night for more information.

A graphic by the National Hurricane Center shows probabilities of sustained surface wind speeds from Hurricane Lee as of 5 p.m. Thursday. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Lee became a major hurricane just a little over a week after Tropical Storm Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a Category 3 hurricane August 30. The storm tore its way across the northern part of the Sunshine State into parts of Georgia and South Carolina, triggering power outages, destruction and major flooding.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported a third death in the state linked to Hurricane Idalia on Thursday, according to the Miami Herald. Officials said that a 90-year-old man died after a tree fell onto a tractor he was operating while clearing out storm debris. The date, time and location of the man's death was not immediately known.

Two other storm-related deaths had already been reported in Florida. A 60-year-old man died while windsurfing in Brevard County, and a 59-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was killed in Alachua County after his vehicle veered off the road due to the treacherous weather and struck a tree.

Another person was killed in Lowndes County, Georgia, when a tree toppled onto their vehicle last Thursday, officials reported.