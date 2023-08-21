Hurricane Hilary Video Shows Dodgers Stadium Completely Surrounded by Flood

The Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins was rearranged due to the arrival of Hurricane Hilary in California and the extent of the flood water it created can be seen in an incredible video.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, taken from a helicopter flying over Dodgers Stadium, shows the sporting arena as an island in the middle of rising water.

The video clip has been viewed over 248,000 times since it was uploaded on Sunday evening, Pacific time, and is an eye-opening documentation of the devastating impact of Hurricane Hilary on the state.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had expressed his shock at the state being hit by the weather phenomenon.

He told MLB.com: "This is crazy. I mean, a hurricane in Southern California, that's very unprecedented, clearly. So I just want to make sure we get ahead of it, people get safe and then it passes us by."

There was a big reaction to the video of the flooding as many shared their shock and goodwill messages to those who have been affected by the extreme weather.

One X user wrote: "It's just so hard to believe this is real, I mean I know its happening, but I remember going to California a few times last year."

While another re-christened the area, commenting: "Dodgers Stadium Lake... hereon out."

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said that Hilary is expected to lessen to a tropical storm by the time it crosses into the southern U.S., but remain dangerous and will likely bring "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding to the region.

Hilary is still expected to make history as the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.

"This is actually the first time that tropical storm watches have been issued on the West Coast of the United States," Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego, said to The Los Angeles Times.

Forecasters warned of flash floods, heavy rainfall, high winds, mudslides and isolated tornadoes. They also expect the storm to cause "life-threatening" surf and rip currents.

"Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected, especially in the northern portions of the peninsula," the NHC said in its advisory.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials issued an evacuation order for areas in the Los Angeles region including Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa on Saturday morning. Orange County issued a voluntary evacuation alert in the area that was hit by the Bond Fire in 2020.

