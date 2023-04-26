Husband Who Has 'Stolen' Partner's Identity Leaving $33K Debt Sparks Fury

When one Mumsnet user opened a pile of letters, they never expected to find out that they were in $33,700 worth of debt.

In a Mumsnet post titled, "Husband has stolen my identity," user SewMumSew has described the devastating moment they discovered they were a victim of identity fraud.

"I had no knowledge of these debts and certainly didn't consent to any of them," the poster explained.

This husband isn't the only partner with a financial secret. It turns out 39 percent of 2,542 U.S. adults have been financially unfaithful, with 23 percent keeping financial secrets, according to a Bankrate.com commissioned YouGov Plc survey.

Newsweek reached out to a commercial lawyer who said it is possible for the debt to be cleared, but there could be some complications.

Explaining the findings, SewMumSew wrote: "I've just discovered that my husband of 10 years has taken out various unsecured loans/credit cards in my name to the tune of £27,000."

The Mumsnet user added that the husband was servicing the debts until December 22, when his relationship broke down with his former business partner. As a result of this, the husband left the company of which he was a director.

In the comments, the unemployed poster explained to other users that they "ironically" found out on April Fool's Day (April 1).

They wrote: "The post[man] came with a big stack of mail, [mainly] addressed to me. I thought this [was] a bit odd, got a coffee sat and opened it all, and nearly had a coronary.

"I nearly keeled over when I heard the total balance," added the user.

The poster ended the post by explaining that they have contacted all four creditors and the fraud investigations have begun.

What Is Financial Infidelity?

Mairead Molloy, a relationship consultant with 17 years of experience, told Newsweek: "Financial infidelity happens when you or your spouse intentionally lie about money. When you deliberately choose not to tell the truth about your spending habits, no matter how big or small, that is financial infidelity.

"If you continue to struggle with your partner over hidden debt issues, consider reaching out for help to someone who is an expert in financial therapy for couples," Molloy added. "This type of counseling can help couples to focus on the emotions, behaviors, and beliefs surrounding their financial lives; and to learn better ways to communicate about money moving forward."

What to Do if You're a Victim of Identity Fraud

The damage may already be done in this case, since the user wrote that they asked the husband to leave their property.

Erika Moralez-Perez, a commercial lawyer, told Newsweek: "She should contact the main credit reference agencies. Explain that she's been a victim of identity theft and ask them what credit accounts or services are on her file. Tell them which ones she didn't apply for and ask for the information to be removed.

"Even if she has partially paid some of the debts, this may imply to the lenders that she accepts liability, making it more difficult to write the debts off," Moralez-Perez added.

Francis West is the CEO of a cybersecurity company called Security Everywhere Ltd. He has provided the following tips for victims of identity theft:

Ask the creditors what email addresses were involved as they are probably not under her control.

Ask for evidence that her identity was checked to an appropriate level.

Find out what bank account was used to pay the unsecured loans.

West told Newsweek: "All the above could be indicators not enough care was made in giving the loans and maybe should be reported to the FCA [the U.K. financial conduct authority].

"It is best to challenge everything as much as possible in writing so there is an evidence trail," West added.

'He Didn't Care Much About Your Feelings'

The partner has received a sea of support from more than 100 Mumsnet users, some of whom state they have been in a similar situation.

One user wrote: "That is really terrible. I'm so sorry for you. I wouldn't hesitate to get the police involved in this. Otherwise, you'll be spending the rest of your life paying that money back and he will have moved on to another woman and be doing the same thing there."

"I know it seems harsh to report to the police, but he didn't care much about your feelings when he was stealing money from you and risking someone coming to your door and taking all your possessions. Please report it to the police. Even if you don't think you have much to go on, it will show the creditors you are serious about these accusations," another commented.

"Spousal identity theft can be hard to establish. The first thing you should do is get it in writing that you had no knowledge of any of this at all and that you have asked him to leave. Even WhatsApp messages will help," wrote a third Mumsnet user.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

