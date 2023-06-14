Husband Refusing to Leave Wife's Baby Shower After Being Uninvited Slammed

A father-to-be has written online that he refused to accept he wasn't invited to his wife's baby shower, so he sat outside the house all day while the event took place.

A post shared by Reddit user u/Super-PizzaCat on June 6 explained that he and his wife planned the baby shower together. He hoped to invite the entire family, men included. This created a difference of opinion, however, as the wife decided her shower was "to be female-only."

The poster wrote that he "didn't make a big deal out of it" as he didn't want to ruin her celebration, but when she told him that the no-men rule extended to him too, he "thought she was joking." She felt it "customary in her family to have a ladies-only baby shower," much to the dismay of her spouse.

Baby showers are an increasingly popular way for new parents to celebrate their impending arrival and for guests to lavish them with much-needed gifts. A 2023 survey by YouGov revealed that, of the 1,000 U.S. adults who were polled, 65 percent said they had attended a baby shower, and 22 percent had been to one in the last 12 months.

Generally, baby showers are an enjoyable day for guests, as 21 percent they loved the ones they attended, while 47 percent said they liked them. However, 20 percent of participants showed negative feelings towards baby showers.

The post reads: "At this point, I became upset. In a baby shower that I was paying for and planning, I was being excluded from my own wife's event in my own home. I found it absurd. The party lasted for about 10 hours, and I was expected to leave my own house for the entire duration."

Regardless of how much they discussed it, the poster wrote that "it just seemed ridiculous" that he wasn't allowed to attend. To make matters worse, many family members also found out about the disagreement and sided with the mom-to-be. The poster received angry messages telling him to accept what she decided, since it was her baby shower and not his.

As the event was hosted in their own home, the poster "refused to leave" and sat in the backyard for the whole day as a compromise, adding that his "wife still wasn't happy about it."

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek that there are no steadfast rules for baby showers. Guests should accept whatever decisions are made for that specific event.

Grotts said: "Having been to, and hosted, many a baby shower, it's surprising that a man even wants to attend. Most would enjoy the day off, especially since there have been other showers where he was included.

"In terms of baby-shower etiquette, it's becoming commonplace to have members of the opposite sex attend, but anything goes. There is no right or wrong. It's whatever the host or the mom-to-be have decided."

Grotts said she tends to veer towards a new school of etiquette advice, merging traditional values with the ever-changing times. One thing that remains at the heart of her advice, however, is the family sentiment, which can never be underestimated.

Grotts added: "I agree with the mother's sentiments: it's not about him. They will have plenty of time to spend together once the baby arrives."

While a baby shower can be whatever the host wants it to be, there should be proper communication about who is invited in advance, rather than leaving it down to assumptions.

Since the Reddit post was shared, it has received over 6,500 votes and more than 3,300 comments already. There has been a mixed reaction from fellow Reddit users, as some people think the poster shouldn't have acted so petulantly, and others believe he was right to be aggrieved.

One comment reads: "Your camping out in the yard is less of a compromise, but more of a last stand."

Another person wrote: "It's basically a communication problem (I also think it's a cultural problem). They both made the problem bigger than it really is."

Newsweek reached out to u/Super-PizzaCat via direct message for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

