Husband Vetoing Wife's Baby Name Choice Backed: 'I Was Shocked'

What's in a name? Quite a lot it would seem, and making a choice for a newborn certainly has the potential to cause major family conflict.

Celebrities love to give their future potential nepo babies interesting and unusual names, like X Æ A-12 (Elon Musk), Pilot Inspektor (Jason Lee) and Cricket Pearl (Busy Phillips), to name a few.

One Reddit user took to the platform to share his baby name woes with his wife. In the post, the 32-year-old author who goes by the moniker clint_weaver, explained that he and his wife, 28, are expecting their first baby in January, and they recently found out she's going to be a girl.

In a conversation about baby names, the OP's wife expressed a desire to use her mother's name, which is Ana. "I told her that I loved that idea, not only because Ana is a pretty name, but because my wife is Puerto Rican," the OP explained, "and I know how important it would be to her family if we carried on her mother's name since it has been in the family for ages."

But a major issue arose over dinner, when the OP realised his misunderstanding after his wife expressed her delight that their daughter was going to take her grandmother's name—and that she had meant her middle name. Describing himself as "shocked," the OP reveals that the name his wife wants to use "is, wait for it, Princess."

When the OP expressed his dislike, his wife allegedly called him a "disgrace to her family," and "an awful father," while he accused her of "acting crazy."

"She's been avoiding me all day, and I'm starting to wonder if I'm going nuts. I don't want our kid to be bullied, but family is so important to me and my wife," said the OP.

Half of parents argue about baby names, according to a poll by pregnancy advice site BabyCenter, but many eventually find a name both are happy with.

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and the author of Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety as well as Dr. Chloe's 10 Commandments of Dating, about the sensitive situation.

"Generally speaking, children should be given a name that is agreeable to both parents. I can't help but wonder if the conflict was partly driven by the way he expressed himself, rather than merely his feelings about the name Princess. For example, instead of telling his wife she is "acting crazy", he might have told her he was just very attached to the first choice of Ana.

"Names are deeply meaningful, especially when they are passed down through generations. It sounds like his wife at least recognizes on some level that his opinion matters -- this is demonstrated by her initial try to ask him how he felt about the name rather than attempting to simply inform him of a plan to name their daughter Princess. It might be helpful to approach his wife gently and try to frame this more as fondness for the mother-in-law as well as the name Ana; rather than framing it around a dislike for the name Princess.

Users voted the OP 'not the a******'.

"NTA. This is the hill to die on. The kid will be teased to death," said one user. "You're the child's parent too, you also have a say. Your wife isn't thinking of the child, that's for sure. It's a stupid name and you have the right to veto it. NTA," said another.

Some users thought the husband was in the wrong, "YTA unpopular opinion but tbh the name princess sounds fine to me, it's a pretty name and people who are bullying her for it are the ones in the wrong," said one.

