Naughty Huskies Go Viral As They Refuse To Let 6ft Fence Ruin Their Fun

Only husky owners will understand that the joy of inviting the breed into your life is often tinged with a fair amount of stress.

That's certainly what Alejandra Andrade demonstrated in her recent viral TikTok video, which has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

In the video, Andrade explained that last summer, she and her partner built a six-foot fence in their back yard to stop their huskies from jumping over it and escaping, as they had previously done with a four-foot version.

The video revealed the huskies were not satisfied with the new fence as they ran right through it instead and escaped. The dogs can be seen being carried back on a doorbell camera.

The video then shows they did "what all good ol' huskies know how to do," revealing the pets dug under the fence, determined to escape.

A stock image of a mischievous pair of Huskies.

The couple were forced to spend "hundreds of dollars on cement blocks, new grass seed and soil," in an attempt to regrow the grass and fill in the holes made by the dogs. They can be seen being "helpful" throughout all of this, eating the freshly laid soil and stealing the gardening equipment.

"I cannot wait for this grass to grow so I can start digging again," the final text reads.

One user commented: "Lesson #1 learned on TikTok: I could not handle a husky!!"

Huskies ranked number 21 in the American Kennel Club's most popular dog breeds of 2023, but it's important to understand that while deciding to take on any breed is a big responsibility, huskies often require a little more care and attention than other breeds.

"Siberians are great escape artists, and even the best cared for, best kenneled Siberian may get loose, never to be seen again," said the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue on its website.

"They can crawl through microscopic holes, scale five-foot fences with a ballerina's grace, break tie-out chains and slip collars so skillfully even Houdini would be amazed. An invisible electric fence by itself cannot be used for these dogs but may work well to keep certain Siberians from climbing an existing fence."

As demonstrated in the video, huskies also have a strong desire to dig, and "one glimpse into a Siberian 'crater' is enough to realize how efficient a hole digger the Siberian is," said the husky rescue center. "Of course true to the Siberian's nature, he will choose when and where to dig. This can present a problem for many homeowners. Siberians who do have a place to dig seem more content and less destructive."

Users on TikTok loved the mischievous pair, with the video gaining over 650,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

"Sooo a husky is basically a rebellious teen trapped in a toddler," said one user, while another shared: "I know how you feel we have a husky and our back yard looks like someone was looking for gold."

"The FIRST day we moved into our new house my husky climbed our 6 ft privacy fence into the neighbors yard to play with their dog," commented another user.

