GoPro Footage Filmed by Husky Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Death Stare'

After strapping his GoPro to his husky's head, this man was disappointed to find footage of himself eating dinner through the patio doors.

Fortunately, the anti-climatic footage posted by @apologyrejected hasn't gone to waste as it's delighted millions of TikTok users. The clip has racked up over 1 million likes and has been watched more than 6.3 million times.

The owner added the following text to the video: "Sending my dog out to capture something adventurous and all his footage is of me having dinner."

During the hilarious clip, Toby the dog can be seen staring into the sliding doors as the GoPro footage shows his owner sitting at the dining room table, which is just a few feet away from the dog outside.

Are Husky Dogs Adventurous?

Typically, this breed is best known for being great hiking companions. The American Kennel Club states a Siberian husky was originally bred to "pull sleds and carts long distances in the harsh Russian climate." Therefore they are naturally "powerfully built dogs with lively spirits," according to the AKC.

But in this case, Toby seems to be the opposite as he looks like he wants to relax indoors with his owner, despite his breed being ranked as number one for hiking with dogs.

The AKC also states a Siberian husky has high energy levels and almost always needs a job or activity. The breed is also known for being unable to resist the temptation of chasing small animals so a secure garden is a must for these canines. But on this occasion, there may not have been any other wildlife around and Toby was quite happy to lounge on the porch.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 9,330 people have commented on the viral clip since it was posted on January 11.

The top comment has 65,400 likes, it said: "Why is this so funny?"

Another said: "You're his adventure."

"Food is his preferred adventure," wrote another.

"He's giving you a death stare bc you're not sharing lol," commented another.

Another user praised: "This is the best thing on tik tok."

One user described the clip as "unsettling and chilling" and another said [he] "accidentally filmed an Oscar-level horror movie."

Newsweek reached out to @apologyrejected for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

