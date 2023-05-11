Husky Owner Finds Beloved Pet Hacked to Death in Backyard: Police

A manhunt has been launched after a dog was hacked to death, according to Washington state police.

Police in Olympia, southwest of Seattle, are searching for a suspect after the dog, identified as a husky mix, was found dead in the 2300 block of State Avenue Northeast on Sunday, May 7.

Officers were alerted to a report of a dog screaming and were dispatched to the address at about 4 p.m. that day.

The neighbor who had made the 911 call checked the backyard and said that the dog had been injured, and police later found the pet had been killed.

While officers were investigating at the property, the dog's owner returned home and said that she put the dog in the backyard so she could go shopping.

Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian on Tuesday that police believe a large sword or machete was used to kill the dog.

Police do not have a suspect, according to The Olympian, although they did note there was an older tan and brown Chevrolet truck that was seen leaving an alley close to the residence at the time of the 911 call.

Should the suspect be arrested, they would face animal cruelty and malicious mischief charges in addition to burglary after entering the home's backyard.

Washington state law defines animal cruelty as causing physical injury to or killing an animal "by a means of causing undue suffering or forcing a minor to inflict unnecessary pain, injury, or death of an animal."

The most common animals that are cruelly abused are dogs, cats, horses and livestock, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Every year, an estimated 10 million animals die from abuse in the U.S. alone, Vetrinarians.org reports.

It also listed animal cruelty instances over a 10-year period between 2012 and 2021 and found Washington had the 11th-highest instances of the offense.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were 1,042 recorded instances of animal cruelty offenses in Washington.

The state with the highest number of animal cruelty instances was Texas where there were 6,967 cases in the same 10-year period.

There have been instances where dogs have been stabbed or attacked with knives across the U.S.

In 2022, a Michigan man was arrested after a neighbor's dog was stabbed some 20 times, according to police.

Genesee County Sheriff's Department officers learned Terry Louis Key II had allegedly been filmed on a doorbell camera attacking the dog on October 26.