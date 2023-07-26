Husky Sits on Plane Like Human in Hilarious Clip: 'Don't Be Suspicious'

A "suspicious" airplane passenger has left the internet in stitches in a hilarious video that went viral all over social media last week.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Saturday by a user called Katdawg205, shows a large husky sitting in the back rows of a plane, with its back right up like the other human passengers on the aircraft. Passengers can be seen laughing in the row behind.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Everyone loves a pup on a plane," and a song that goes: "Don't be suspicious."

Stock image of a husky on a plane. A clip of a large husky sitting on a plane seat like a human has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

While most people in the comments said they would love a furry passenger as a seatmate, most airlines actually don't allow dogs onboard, at least not in the cabin.

Newsweek has previously reported on which airlines are best for traveling with dogs. Among the more well-known airlines, Alaska Airlines was ranked the most pet friendly in 2021. They allow pets in the cabin, as long as they do not occupy emergency exit or bulkhead rows.

United Airlines allows in-cabin pets as long as they are "domesticated cats and dogs that can fit in a travel carrier underneath the seat in front of you," and Southwest Airlines allows you to take pets on board, as long as you've made a reservation in advance as pet space is limited.

American Airlines allow pets on most flights, for up to 12 hours, and depending on animal breed and size, your pet may be allowed to travel as a carry-on. You can find the full list of pet-friendly airlines here.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 4 million views and 559,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Terrence831, commented: "I'm telling you right now, that person right there is not real!" And marianna7166 said: "he behaves much better than some humans."

Diamondsforbreakfast wrote: "I would be HONORED to be seated next to him on a flight." And Olivia Connolly229 joked: "Ladies and gentlemen please fasten your seatbelts for landing,' 'NO I'M PETTING THE DOG!!!"

Another user, ticktok_mc, commented: "This would be the best flight I've ever taken if they were my seatmate." And Brandi Marquez said: "Someone watched Scooby Doo Spooky Island." Rhea the Baby Girl wrote: "Best don't be suspicious I've seen in a while."

Denarebeach1 said: "Now that's a beautiful dog......he can sit anywhere he wants." And Goatsofiron added: "I guarantee there were so many Karens complaining even though it's so cute."

Newsweek reached out to Katdawg205 via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

