Watch Husky's Adorable Reaction to Favorite Human Coming Home: 'I Cried'

A husky's adorable reaction to her favorite human returning from work is delighting the internet.

Rescue dog Stella, 4, is so happy when her mom comes home that she wiggles her bum, throws her paws in the air and bounces up and down upon her arrival.

"She is typically very excited when I come home," Stella's owner Kristen told Newsweek. "I'm her favorite human—just don't let her dad know."

Kristen shared a video of Stella's lively greeting to TikTok on her account @stellathehusky, where it melted dog lovers' hearts. Captioned "the best part of my day," the cute clip has received over 5.3 million views.

Stella's excited reaction to her mom's return was caught on camera for the internet to enjoy. @stellythehusky

Kristen, from Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, adopted Stella from a local shelter in February.

"I had just lost my pitbull to cancer a few weeks prior and it was so upsetting coming home to a house with no best friend," she said.

"They all loved [Stella] at the shelter. She had been there for four months and everyone said she was the best husky they've ever met."

Despite being a "very moody" dog that "gives lots of attitude," Stella is always thrilled when her mom walks through the door.

Stella may be "moody" but she's always happy to see her favorite human. @stellythehusky

"She sometimes reacts this way to her dad when he gets home late from work," she said. "But also her aunt, who watches her when I'm away."

When she's not napping or running around the yard, Stella shows her affection by laying with Kristen on the sofa or following her around the house while she gets ready for work as a recruiter.

"I love her so much," she said.

TikTok users also couldn't get enough of the happy hound, with the video being liked more than 780,000 times.

Kristen adopted Stella from a local shelter earlier this year, where she was everyone's favorite husky. @stellythehusky

"The excitement," commented Miller.

"This is beautiful, her lil jump," said zara elimad.

"The way she puts her paws up," wrote Yo.

"Awwwwww that just fills my heart! Nothing but joy!!" said Auntie_Nica.

"This video made my whole day," agreed Miranda.

"My husky screams when he sees me and does this same thing," said c0600m. "Never gets old."

"I just love them so overly hyper and friendly," wrote datzsojahna.

"It's so cute so I cried," said gogogo014162.

"That's a good doggo momma right there," commented the3rdsolomon.

"Your husky is very quiet," said Lisa. "Mine is howling as soon as he hears the gate open or the keys in the front door."

