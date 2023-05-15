Work

Hysterical Clip Shows Woman Trying to Sneak Onto Teams Call: 'The Mustache'

A woman's attempt at quietly joining a Zoom call late without being noticed failed miserably after she accidentally joined the meeting looking like a mushroom.

The video, which has 9.8 million views, was shared on TikTok in April under the username Heyloudgirl. It shows a group of colleagues on a call, waiting for the rest of them to join. All of a sudden, the poster, Emily, who was late and planned on making the quietest-possible entry, can be seen joining in looking like a mushroom after accidentally putting on a funny filter.

Her colleagues can all be seen laughing at the situation, even though nobody warned her, leaving her to make the embarrassing realization for herself. The post comes with a caption that reads: "When you try and sneak into a meeting late but god has other plans." It is followed by: "Why am I like this? Thanks to all my coworkers that SAID NOTHING."

Stock image of a female worker on a Zoom call, with an inset of a colorful mushroom. A woman's video has left the internet in stitches after it showed her accidentally joining a work call as a mushroom. Getty Images

Zoom calls first started being popular at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, when working from home was the new normal for many Americans. In 2021, about 27.6 million people across the U.S. were remote-working, according to the most-recent survey by the Census Bureau from September 2022. The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of Americans working from home, with about 48,300 workers in the area remote-working.

@heyloudgirl

Why am i like this? Thanks to all my coworkers that SAID NOTHING 😂😭 #fyp #workfail #teams #camerason #mushroom #fail #funnyvideos

♬ Animal baby - 上野燿

One user, Leelee Walton, commented: "The guy at the top definitely had Teams minimized he missed out!" And Danielle Robinson wrote: "Guy up top has his stand-in mannequin sitting for him." KaktusAufBalkon added: "I love the lady in the red shirt losing it."

TapDatFunnyBone wrote: "Had to rewatch it. The EXACT moment she noticed and did a little mini jump. I'm dead." And Betty the Puggle posted: "I have watched this 100 times and cry harder each time." User mazbear82 added: "The taken aback look when ya notice....brilliant!" Stephanie Cowan joked: "THE MUSTACHE."

Another user, Bine, commented: "My husband came in just wearing his underpants while I was giving an online class to 15 of my colleagues." And Camila-Belen Toro wrote: "The guy with the glasses that's a video pre-recorded he put on every meeting."

Ydi2000 posted: "This is epic defo getting the pass after that." And tae bae added: "She jump-scared herself."

Newsweek reached out to Heyloudgirl for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some extra details, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

