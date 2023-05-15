Hysterical Clip Shows Woman Trying to Sneak Onto Teams Call: 'The Mustache'

A woman's attempt at quietly joining a Zoom call late without being noticed failed miserably after she accidentally joined the meeting looking like a mushroom.

The video, which has 9.8 million views, was shared on TikTok in April under the username Heyloudgirl. It shows a group of colleagues on a call, waiting for the rest of them to join. All of a sudden, the poster, Emily, who was late and planned on making the quietest-possible entry, can be seen joining in looking like a mushroom after accidentally putting on a funny filter.

Her colleagues can all be seen laughing at the situation, even though nobody warned her, leaving her to make the embarrassing realization for herself. The post comes with a caption that reads: "When you try and sneak into a meeting late but god has other plans." It is followed by: "Why am I like this? Thanks to all my coworkers that SAID NOTHING."

Stock image of a female worker on a Zoom call, with an inset of a colorful mushroom. A woman's video has left the internet in stitches after it showed her accidentally joining a work call as a mushroom. Getty Images

Zoom calls first started being popular at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, when working from home was the new normal for many Americans. In 2021, about 27.6 million people across the U.S. were remote-working, according to the most-recent survey by the Census Bureau from September 2022. The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of Americans working from home, with about 48,300 workers in the area remote-working.

One user, Leelee Walton, commented: "The guy at the top definitely had Teams minimized he missed out!" And Danielle Robinson wrote: "Guy up top has his stand-in mannequin sitting for him." KaktusAufBalkon added: "I love the lady in the red shirt losing it."

TapDatFunnyBone wrote: "Had to rewatch it. The EXACT moment she noticed and did a little mini jump. I'm dead." And Betty the Puggle posted: "I have watched this 100 times and cry harder each time." User mazbear82 added: "The taken aback look when ya notice....brilliant!" Stephanie Cowan joked: "THE MUSTACHE."

Another user, Bine, commented: "My husband came in just wearing his underpants while I was giving an online class to 15 of my colleagues." And Camila-Belen Toro wrote: "The guy with the glasses that's a video pre-recorded he put on every meeting."

Ydi2000 posted: "This is epic defo getting the pass after that." And tae bae added: "She jump-scared herself."

Newsweek reached out to Heyloudgirl for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

